Senior Project Manager - Offshore Wind

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



bp aims to be a world leader in offshore wind; safely developing and operating a multi-gigawatt global pipeline over the next decade. Join us in this exciting role and help pave the way to net zero!

Working with the VP Engineering and reporting to the Project Director, the Senior Project Manager will be responsible for the safe design, contracting, management and delivery of one entire offshore wind farm during the development phase (award to FID). You will take a global responsibility for the delivery of project design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation.

With the support of up to 8 direct reports, you will lead engineers and specialists to deliver project targets, whilst navigating key interfaces - from the coordination of package managers to overseeing technical, quality, procurement and project controls teams. Depending on the size and complexity of the project there could be more than one Senior Project Manager (e.g. for generation and transmission packages).

Navigating multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams, this role offers great opportunity for growth and development, with potential to support progression to Project Director roles in the future.

What you will do…

Lead the project design, with support of the Engineering Manager.

Oversee project packages (with support of Package Managers); effectively integrating with technical areas

Ensure consenting O&M requirements are implemented in the design.

Coordinate interfaces between design, packages, construction and other functions of the project (consenting, project controls, environmental, HSS, procurement, legal, finance etc.) and approving all relevant changes to scope and schedule.

Deal with any critical issues/blockers in relation to the packages - in the negotiations and management of suppliers.

Lead the technical team. Define resource plans, identify technical risks and implement mitigation measures.

Run the project delivery team to deliver the required documents (specifications, design, technical documents, variations, certificates, etc).

Deliver the project on time, within the target budget and with the required quality; ensuring cost-effective technical solutions are designed and developed for maximum optimisation

Prepare guides, process and procedures for delivering the project, adapting as required the business methodology.

Coordinate the development of the project CAPEX and Energy Yield, preparing the supporting fact books and justifications.

Coordinate functional assurance to support the contracts award and the FID

What you will bring...

A degree in engineering

Deep knowledge and skills for project management (Project Management MSc and/or PMP Certification is desirable) and ideally a good understanding of contracts, budget and programme management. At minimum, you will have delivered a similar project or relevant project package.

General offshore wind technical knowledge - to allow the coordination of the project packages and to support relevant technical decisions.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions; able to make technical decisions which maximise the benefits of the global project.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

A high focus on delivery and targets.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others.

Reignite your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!

Disclaimer - Please note that our St James Square (SJS) office is soon to be re-locating. This role however will continue to be based in Central London.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



