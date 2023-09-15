Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Senior Project Manager – Project Excellence supports the Whiting Site Projects Team in project excellence and continuous improvement activities across the Site Projects portfolio. The role is an integral part of the Whiting Site Projects Leadership Team. The Senior Project Manager – Project Excellence will have a focus on driving continuous improvement and standard process sharing across the Site Projects portfolio, as well as leading improvement and standardization programs under the banner of Whiting Site Projects Excellence.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Construction Engineering, Construction Management, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Petroleum Refining, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project Engineering, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Management, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management {+ 4 more}
