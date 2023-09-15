Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Senior Project Manager – Project Excellence supports the Whiting Site Projects Team in project excellence and continuous improvement activities across the Site Projects portfolio. The role is an integral part of the Whiting Site Projects Leadership Team. The Senior Project Manager – Project Excellence will have a focus on driving continuous improvement and standard process sharing across the Site Projects portfolio, as well as leading improvement and standardization programs under the banner of Whiting Site Projects Excellence.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Key Accountabilities

Drives the standardization and continuous improvement agenda for the Whiting Site Project portfolio.

Ensures project execution processes are up to date, formally communicated, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements. Supports the development and facilitates updates to the portfolio level management plans for use across all site projects.

Owner of the Whiting Mid Cap Project Delivery Process and Site Champion for the Projects Common Process (Pcp). Ensure conformance with bp Solutions Site Projects requirements for project delivery. (It should be noted that both processes will be replaced by OneProcess soon. At that time the Senior Project Manager – Project Excellence will take on the Site Champion role for OneProcess.)

Identifies, defines, prioritizes, and manages continuous improvement opportunities on behalf of the Site Projects Unit. Opportunities are identified by user feedback from Site Projects Leadership Team, Project Teams, Functional Leaders, and Stakeholders.

For the project initiatives you lead: Establish a cross-functional team to deliver solutions, define ‘done’, remove roadblocks for the team, lead project meetings, establish goals, contribute work – whatever is needed to deliver a solution.

Supports the project delivery teams in driving standard methodologies.

Develops and Leads site specific project training.

Manages Whiting Site Projects performance dashboard in conjunction with Project Controls team. Identifies trends in portfolio delivery and recommends corrective actions.

Supports conformance to OMS 5.2 – Design and Construction

Liaises with other Refining and Production Site Projects teams to identify and share standard methodologies.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or relevant field and/or 10+ years of relevant experience (engineering, project engineering/management, construction engineering/management) in the Oil & Gas industry.

Significant depth and confirmed Project Management experience throughout the full project cycle.

One team mind-set; demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality and trust-based relationships within the wider organization as well as outside of bp.

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Passion for mentoring and developing individuals and teams striving for best-in class performance.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in continuous improvement processes

Project Management industry certification and / or completion of Project & Engineering—The BP Way program completion, PMQ, PMP, etc.

In depth knowledge of bp’s project processes including the Whiting Mid Cap Project Delivery Process

Strong awareness of industry standard project benchmarking, and best in class delivery

Professional engineering certification

