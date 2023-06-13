Job summary

Located at the Whiting Refiney in Whiting, IN, this role works within the Whiting Site Projects team, The Senior Project Manager (PM) has primary responsibility for delivering assigned projects in an efficient and effective manner meeting requirements for safety, quality build, and scope requirements using bp’s project processes. The position understands the business need of the assigned projects and delivers projects in line with the agreed business value. The position leads development, engineering, procurement, contracting and construction oversight of assigned multi-disciplinary projects, including Turnaround project work. The PM delivers their projects within a squad environment with a mission to deliver a portion of the site investment portfolio.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Located at the Whiting Refiney in Whiting, IN, this role works within the Whiting Site Projects team, The Senior Project Manager (PM) has primary responsibility for delivering assigned projects in an efficient and effective manner meeting requirements for safety, quality build, and scope requirements using bp’s project processes. The position understands the business need of the assigned projects and delivers projects in line with the agreed business value. The position leads development, engineering, procurement, contracting and construction oversight of assigned multi-disciplinary projects, including Turnaround project work. The PM delivers their projects within a squad environment with a mission to deliver a portion of the site investment portfolio.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the scope definition, funding, permitting, design, procurement, construction oversight, commissioning, and startup for assigned projects by applying bp’s stage gate project processes.

Delivers safe execution of the “right” projects, with quality, on time and per agreed budgets.

Champion use of strong project management skills in the delivery of projects, including performance according to safety and environmental, quality, business, schedule, cost and competitiveness work processes and perspectives.

Handles multiple projects and supports a squad of project team members in delivering a portion of the site portfolio, using effective time management skills and personal impact to drive complex activities across the organization.

Performs risk management, project change management, and both sharing and applying lessons learned from a project management perspective.

Demonstrates personal excellence regarding safety leadership, particularly with role model behaviors around care for our people and rules in how we work.

Essential Education:

Bachelor of Science degree in an Engineering field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years of relevant experience

Experience successfully completing a diverse range of projects (e.g. – size, complexity, scope).

Consistent track record of excellence with leading a strong HSSE culture and performance.

Effective interpersonal and communication skills to successfully integrate, align, and lead a multi-discipline team in delivery of your projects.

Desirable criteria:

Previous experience delivering projects in a Brownfield environment.

Recognized certification in the project management discipline (PMQ, PMP, etc.).

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brownfield project execution, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.