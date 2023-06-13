Located at the Whiting Refiney in Whiting, IN, this role works within the Whiting Site Projects team, The Senior Project Manager (PM) has primary responsibility for delivering assigned projects in an efficient and effective manner meeting requirements for safety, quality build, and scope requirements using bp’s project processes. The position understands the business need of the assigned projects and delivers projects in line with the agreed business value. The position leads development, engineering, procurement, contracting and construction oversight of assigned multi-disciplinary projects, including Turnaround project work. The PM delivers their projects within a squad environment with a mission to deliver a portion of the site investment portfolio.
Located at the Whiting Refiney in Whiting, IN, this role works within the Whiting Site Projects team, The Senior Project Manager (PM) has primary responsibility for delivering assigned projects in an efficient and effective manner meeting requirements for safety, quality build, and scope requirements using bp’s project processes. The position understands the business need of the assigned projects and delivers projects in line with the agreed business value. The position leads development, engineering, procurement, contracting and construction oversight of assigned multi-disciplinary projects, including Turnaround project work. The PM delivers their projects within a squad environment with a mission to deliver a portion of the site investment portfolio.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Brownfield project execution, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
