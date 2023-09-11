Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



We are a leading convenience retailer focused on reimagining retail to put our customers and stores at the heart of everything we do. We want you to join us on our journey to redefine the convenience retail experience across Australia and New Zealand. We have an ambitious retail agenda and pride ourselves on delivering a differentiated and compelling convenience retail offer, coupled with a phenomenal customer experience. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re always looking for opportunities to improve, and we have some big plans for the future.



To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our retail abilities, we have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Project Manager to join our Project Delivery Team and be responsible for key projects ranging from $250k to $5M+.



Support the Regional WA Project Delivery Team and outsource providers to deliver project outcomes

Ensure all onsite works are completed in line with bp’s OHS/HSSE safety policies and procedures

Develop, monitor and control critical project requirements

Supervise project work, engineering assurance & contractor performance to ensure delivery of project outcomes

Work closely with consultants, suppliers and contractors to ensure projects are delivered contractual requirements that meet safety and engineering standards

Provide an execution strategy that has a clear design, operating strategy and scope for project

Be the key contact for external entities such as business partners, government authorities and regulators

Design and construct contracts with an understanding of AS4906 & AS4902



Qualification in Project Management/Construction Management/Engineering

Minimum of 6+ years’ experience in Construction Project Management

Prior experience in the retail fuel industry – highly advantageous

Ability to mitigate risk through analysis and contingency planning

Fuel system knowledge – advantageous



Work needs vehicle (25% travel required for this role) + free fuel + maintenance taken care of!

Above minimum standard Superannuation

Be part of bp’s share match initiative + annual bonus

Excellent career development opportunities



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



