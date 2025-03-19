Senior Project Manager

Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



Work location Pune, India

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

You will join the Product & Projects discipline whose remit is to help bring customer centricity, innovation, commercial value and pace as bp seeks to use technology to drive differentiation for our brand for both customers & shareholders. The team will strive to build a dynamic and inspiring environment where our people are not only hired but also nurtured to their fullest potential. The team will develop, train & provide ground breaking standards, innovative tools, and a vibrant culture of support, to empower employees in the technology organization to soar to new heights, revolutionizing customer focus and driving global success. This is more than a discipline; it's a movement towards a brighter, more agile future.

This is a critical role held within the team, responsible for establishing a community of practice that can serve as a trusted, strategic hub where employees go for guidance, inspiration, and support. The role will help to develop a strong brand presence, a steady dose of relevant content and streamlined access to tools and training to drive engagement and demand through in-person and virtual sessions across all bp hubs. You will empathize with technology employee needs, business goals & industry opportunities to significantly improve their experience. You will influence & create alignment across a broad team of senior discipline executives, technology "change-makers" and people and culture teams to agree on impactful approaches and you will define the strategy, crafting a compelling vision, and driving the lifecycle of the community from concept to launch and scaling across bp's global hubs.

Create a collaboration platform, through a series events and workshops, bringing both internal & external perspective to encourage dialogue, knowledge sharing and community.

Develop a robust discipline communications plan to create one voice sharing priorities, tooling, training programs and tips to improve ways of working.

Seek a group of change agents to provide regular feedback, on the ground support in regional hubs, provide mentorship, and boost team capabilities and morale.

Use employee and external perspectives to develop relevant, significant content for product practitioners that can elevate their thinking, enhancing decision-making and motivation.

Develop a mentorship program connecting expert product practitioners with those new to the role or needing support.

Develop a set of discipline modules and a playbook that can be deployed locally to spin-up and facilitate local in-person/virtual communities at scale.

Great communication with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly and effectively.

Strong problem-solving with the ability to think strategically and make data-driven decisions.

Strong leadership and relationship skills, able to motivate and inspire cross-functional teams.

At this level, the Project Manager independently manages projects, using structured methodologies and tools to deliver on time and within budget. They collaborate across functions to ensure alignment on goals and maintain project momentum. Stakeholder management becomes a core strength, as they balance priorities and manage expectations. Agile practices are applied to enhance team productivity, while systems development management ensures effective integration of new processes and technologies.

Experience in project management or related field, leading projects with increasing scope and complexity.

Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., Microsoft Project, Jira, Smartsheet, Microsoft ADO).

Practical application of Agile frameworks

Prior leadership roles with a high level of responsibility

Marketing communications experience, or experience working with marketing agencies



