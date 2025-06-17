Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

This role requires German language skills.

Role Synopsis

The bp Mobility & Convenience and Pulse global organization operates in multiple regions i.e. ANZ, Americas, South Africa and Europe. The team innovates, develops, maintains and drives technology outcomes for the mobility & convenience businesses aligned to the global technology strategy.

A Senior Project Manager at bp drives the successful delivery of products, platforms, and services by applying structured development and execution methods, including Agile. This role ensures alignment with bp’s strategic objectives through comprehensive planning, execution, and delivery oversight. Project Managers skillfully balance constraints, manage team members and interdependencies, mitigate risks, and resolve conflicting priorities to deliver successful outcomes.

Key Accountabilities

-Project and programme management: Develop and implement detailed project plans, including schedules, budgets, resource allocation, and delivery roadmaps. Use appropriate methodologies to deliver projects on time, within budget, and at the desired quality. Coordinate across teams to ensure project alignment with bp’s strategic objectives.

-Delivery oversight in Agile environments: Work within Agile frameworks to align project milestones with iterative delivery cycles. Coordinate across multiple teams to track progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value. Support Agile practices at the organizational level by fostering collaboration and adaptability.

-Risk and change management: Identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks to project success. Proactively address issues and adapt plans to manage changes effectively while ensuring project objectives remain achievable.

-Stakeholder alignment and engagement: Build strong relationships with business, technical, and external partners to maintain alignment on goals, requirements, and delivery priorities. Act as a communication link between partners to ensure clarity and focus throughout the project lifecycle.

-Continuous improvement and process optimization: Lead efforts to refine project management practices, focusing on repeatable and measurable processes. Drive initiatives to improve delivery efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance project outcomes while maintaining a culture of continuous improvement.

Essential Education:

BS/MS in Business, Economics, STEM or equivalent experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience in project management or related field, leading projects with increasing scope and complexity.

Proven track record of managing large-scale projects and navigating organizational complexity.

Proficiency in advanced Agile techniques, including scaling frameworks.

Expertise in systems development and change management.

Great communication with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly and effectively.

Excellent problem-solving with the ability to think strategically and make data-driven decisions.

Strong relationship skills, able to motivate and inspire cross-functional teams.

German language skills (essential)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



