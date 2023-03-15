Senior Project Planning Engineer (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.



As the Senior Project Planning Engineer, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg and Madrid.

