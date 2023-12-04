Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Responsible for supporting business process improvement efforts through assisting in analysing and measuring the effectiveness of existing business processes, articulating risks and issues and suggesting continuous improvement opportunities to support development of solutions to deliver tangible improvements.



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

To make this transition, we’re looking for a Senior Property Analyst to join our Property management team. The primary objective of this role is to manage, as a subject matter expert in, ANZ Lease and Property administration to ensure contractual obligations for lease rental and outgoings payments are met.

What you can expect in this role:

Deliver ANZ cashflow reports for Lease In portfolio.

Provide assurance payments are made on the due date and reconcile to the approved cashflow numbers.

Ensure all Property and Leasing calendar-based activities and reporting is completed in line with all financial cycle related dependencies.

Deliver suite of monthly critical date reporting for ANZ portfolio

Perform reconciliations and control checks ensuring the critical date reporting aligns with the NAKISA Lease Termination report month on month

Perform NAKISA Lease Administrator role identifying and replicating NAKISA reporting in line with global controls, this must include, but is not limited to Termination report

Work closely with BP Vendors, AP, management accountants, IT, banking, or other teams to methodically resolve any queries arising

Manage Team Mailbox Lease Analyst Queries and investigate AP Queries

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Demonstrated experience in large scale Property portfolio experience in Leasing and financial account management

Degree or equivalent qualification in Accounting, Real Estate or similar discipline

Strong understanding of SAP or SAPREFX and accounts payable processes

Collaborator, highly evolved stakeholder engagement and written communication skills

Deep analytical and investigative acumen

Demonstrated ability to interpret Lease, Deed, Licence, or other real estate contractual engagements

Promotes team brand and supportive of team engagement

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Benefits of joining our team:

Above minimum standard Superannuation

Be part of bp’s share match initiative + annual bonus

Excellent career development opportunities

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



