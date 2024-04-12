This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Innovation & Engineering function and advance your career as a

Senior Python Developer with Database knowledge (AWS Serverless event-driven architecture) - Regulatory Reporting

Working hours: 11:30-20:00

In this role You will:

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams, which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.



We have the following requirements:

Ability to translate technical constraints to business partners and regulatory reporting business requirements to IT teams.

Working in Agile Ways of working with all IT squads and Business Partners as One Team with One Goal. Contributing to the regulatory reporting solution design; and supporting Product Owner in decomposing and prioritising the product backlog.

Experience in building real-time integration solutions using various integration techniques, e.g. API’s, file-based integration and web services.

Knowledge in designing databases with efficient structures and maintaining high data quality and integrity standards.

Knowledge in writing optimized SQL queries, views, functions and stored procedures for integration with other products and trade repositories and creating database triggers for use in automation.

Experience in building reports using PowerBI

Experience in developing serverless applications using Python

Experience in factoring code to run in containerised environments or native cloud services as AWS Step function, Lambda function, AWS Glue, SNS and S3 bucket.

Knowledge of writing and deploying code for and to AWS native services.

Experience in maintaining data-driven solutions and conducting post-incident reviews.

Knowledge of building product deployment plans and experience in product development

Desirable Experience:

Experience working on gas, oil and power traded markets.

Experience in trading regulatory reporting; understanding business transaction flow and transaction data.

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably commodities SWAPS and OTC derivatives.

Experience in at least one trading transaction reporting (for instance, EMIR, MIFID, MAS, ASIC or CFTR).

Knowledge in refining the technical low level design and ensuring that regulatory reporting solution implementation is in accordance with architectural constraints and guidelines and is of the requisite technical quality.

Experience in developing serverless applications using Java and ReactJS

Work closely with the Technical Architect and have an important input into the overall regulatory reporting solution architecture whilst providing additional bandwidth for the architect within each delivery team.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.