Senior QA Engineer - SDET

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. We're searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

As a groundbreaking Senior QA Engineer on our team, you would be laying the foundation for solid QA best practices, test strategies, optimal manual/automated test execution, and consistent/predictable quality metrics release-over-release. Successful candidates are creative engineers who take great pride in both the technical and business contribution of their work and are passionate about great software and, ultimately a phenomenal customer experience.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide domain expertise and leadership to the bp pulse fleet software quality assurance area

Lead an effective analysis of product features for application under test, identify scenarios, test execution, defect reporting, and triage

Design, develop, and maintain scalable test automation frameworks

Researching test tools, methodologies, and software automation process to execute frontend, backend, api, data testing

Analyze project requirements and product objectives to build, maintain, and execute suite of test scripts

Works with the developers to derive testing requirements throughout the development cycle

Works closely with software developers to build software artifacts including test plans, test cases, test procedures and test reports

Investigate customer issues referred by the technical support team and help developers to fix the issue

Represent the quality department of the company in front of customers

Prepare and deliver presentations related to product quality and reliability

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant science or engineering field

6 years QA experience working with cloud hosted platforms, RESTful APIs, and sophisticated user interfaces

Strong programming and scripting skills with Python, Java, or JavaScript

Strong SQL experience

Experience testing REST APIs and web services

Familiar with different test automation frameworks and tools, like Selenium, cucumber, postman…

Excellent problem-solving skills and proficient at applying appropriate test techniques to target comprehensive coverage of functionality

Ability to triage issues, react well to changes, work with teams, and the ability to multi-task on multiple products and projects

Desired Qualifications

Knowledge with containerized services hosted on AWS

Knowledge the CI/CD process, agile methodology, troubleshooting, basic server maintenance, and IT administration

Experience in data testing is a plus

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.How much do we pay (Base)? $135k-$155k *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.#LI-Remote