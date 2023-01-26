Senior QA Engineer - SDET

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. We're searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
As a groundbreaking Senior QA Engineer on our team, you would be laying the foundation for solid QA best practices, test strategies, optimal manual/automated test execution, and consistent/predictable quality metrics release-over-release. Successful candidates are creative engineers who take great pride in both the technical and business contribution of their work and are passionate about great software and, ultimately a phenomenal customer experience.