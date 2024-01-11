Senior Quality Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The Global Concept Development (GCD)organization and New Energy (NE) in Production & Operations- Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and NE projects such as hydrogen, carbon capture, biofuels, etc.Quality Engineering are part of a central team working globally supporting various production regions & businesses. Quality Engineering (QE) is a core role in our front-end project’s organisation, accountable for supporting the delivery of Front-End Loading 1 through to Front - End Loading 2 FEL 2 (concept development to define) and supporting pre-projects and strategic planning (e.g., FEL0, Area Development Plans).The QE will maintain a strong and productive GCD/NE relationship with the regional & business facing Appraisal Manager /AM, functional leadership, and their teams.The QE role will be expected to support some of our more strategic and complex projects, many with significant greenfield and brownfield scopes. The QE is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Who We Are and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.This role requires innovating, an agile approach, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, maximising industry solutions, extracting lessons, operating across traditional disciplines/ functional boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other collaborators to help shape the future of our business as early as possible.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for developing quality principles for the project to embed early thinking about quality.

Accountable for the early development / drafting of the Project Quality Plan (FEL 2) with multi-functional project team input.

Accountable for embedding early thinking of Right First Time (R1T) and developing R1T Strategy in (FEL 2) focusing on applicable defects areas conducive to the project phase. .

In (FEL 1&2) support the project leader in compiling and analysing lesson learned from internal and external to prevent reoccurrence.

Accountable for Providing quality inputs to support the Tier 1 & Tier 2 decisions across (FEL 1 to FEL 3) phases of projects.

Support development and delivery of pre-FEED scope and any following engineering scopes of work.

Participate in the integration in multi-functional project teams between multiple technical and commercial fields to deliver opportunities at the front-end stages of the project common process.

Responsible for assessing suppliers’ capabilities utilising multi-disciplinary teams and existing quality frameworks.

Responsible for collaborating with the project teams to specify quality requirements for contracts and/or purchase orders (Section V of the contract Purchase Order Quality)

In (FEL 2) Provide Quality recommendations to Execution Planning Documentation (Project Execution Plan, Engineering Plan, Contracting Strategy, Construction Plan, etc.)

Responsible for driving upfront integration and utilization of our quality management system across (FEL 1 to FEL 3) phases of projects.

Responsible for conducting self-verification conformance against Common Process requirements and preparing Quality work for project gate readiness and support resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Support root cause investigations of non-conformances identified during (FEL1 – FEL3)

Responsible for engaging Execution Quality Managers/Engineers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define (FEL 3) stage.

Access to Quality Domain Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and standard methodologies.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or other relevant field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5-10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry/ energy in senior Quality Engineer or Quality Manager capacity

Significant experience in evaluating hardware manufacturing supplier and major engineering contractor capabilities.

Experience working on one or more Major Projects

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Strong integrator across fields

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing, and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Clear understanding of sources of value and risk in major capital projects

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, Hydrogen, mobility, CCUS, renewables

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding

Proven experience participating in front-end stages of projects.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Professional certification such as Six Sigma, CQI, ASQ, Agility, P.E., or C.Eng.

About bp

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.