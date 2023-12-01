Senior Recruiter

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



HR Group



bpx energy’s Senior Recruiting Specialist will play a critical role in building and maintaining a premier workforce. This individual will oversee all activities in identifying and attracting top-tier diverse talent to bpx energy. This person will provide guidance on all phases of the recruitment life cycle and build rapport with potential employees far and wide.This person will recruit for all levels, disciplines, and locations at bpx energy and will be tasked with enhancing our experienced recruiting activity. We will rely on this person to help build a unique recruitment brand that enables us to attract high-caliber and diverse candidates.The incumbent must be able to balance between crafting various recruiting strategies and tactical execution. We will rely on this person to stay ahead of latest trends, identify and cultivate multiple, diverse sourcing channels, and help us design an efficient and effective process.This individual must build trust and partner with all stakeholders to assure expectations are understood, communications are clear, and hiring objectives are met. This person will be a collaborative member of the People & Culture team, which strives daily to create an environment in which our employees have the chance to thrive.



Manage full life-cycle recruitment process Proven ability to remain organized and efficient while using a multitude of systems and processes Manage candidate engagement and communications, and provide a world-class experience throughout the selection process Provide guidance to hiring managers to ensure equity, consistency, transparency, and a positive experience throughout the candidate selection process Devote significant attention to diversity recruiting outreach, drive progress, and maintain alignment with bp’s aims Ability to cultivate our Recruiting brand through presentations, events, and internal trainings that adhere to bpx energy’s employment value proposition Proven ability to succeed under tight deadlines while managing a multitude of tasks for recruiting but also various tasks in support of the bpx energy business Manage all aspects of job posting mechanics and maintain related documentation, including but not limited to: Workday Recruit administration, oversight of pre-employment checks, and various new hire onboarding tasks Identify and pursue improvements in our recruiting KPIs to enhance impact on the business



Sourcing Seek and source passive candidates and be able to identify and gauge candidates for potential role fit Develop sourcing models and plans to generate talent pools Create and execute robust search strategies that will attract the top talent Identify and cultivate effective diverse sourcing channels Possess ability to screen and develop candidate slates within the framework of the position specification Build and maintain networks of passive candidates for strategic placements when demand requires Interact with potential candidates on social media and professional networks Manage relationships and activities of search firms as needed Identify unique sourcing strategies to include various technologies that aid in the identification of untapped diverse talent



Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s Degree in HR or related discipline preferred

7+ years of HR and/or Recruiting experience

Hands-on experience with progressive sourcing techniques

Demonstrated success in leading exemplary experienced recruiting programs and in attracting top talent on a sustainable basis

Effective communicator to all stakeholders across the business, and across the globe

Familiarity with Workday and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)

Oil and gas experience strongly preferred

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $108,000 - $148,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



