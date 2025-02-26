Senior Recruiter

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



As a P&O recruitment squad lead, you will manage a team of recruiters dedicated to attracting and hiring top talent for the P&O (Production & Organization) entity. You will develop and drive effective recruitment strategies, oversee the end-to-end recruitment process and ensure alignment with organizational goals.



The purpose of the P&O recruitment squad lead role is to lead and mentor a team of recruiters, ensuring the successful recruitment of candidates for the P&O entity. You will be responsible for developing and executing informed recruitment strategies, staying updated on industry trends, competitor activity and recruitment best practices, fostering a collaborating team environment, and maintaining high standards of candidate and stakeholder experience.



What you will do:

Team Leadership: Manage and mentor a team of recruiters, providing guidance, support, and professional development opportunities.

Manage and mentor a team of recruiters, providing guidance, support, and professional development opportunities. Recruitment Strategy: Develop and implement recruitment strategies to attract and hire top talent for the P&O entity.

Develop and implement recruitment strategies to attract and hire top talent for the P&O entity. Process Improvement: Continuously evaluate and improve recruitment processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Continuously evaluate and improve recruitment processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Stakeholder Collaboration: Partner with P&O leaders and hiring managers to understand staffing needs and provide strategic recruitment support.

Partner with P&O leaders and hiring managers to understand staffing needs and provide strategic recruitment support. Candidate Experience: Ensure a positive candidate experience by maintaining clear and timely communication throughout the recruitment process.

Ensure a positive candidate experience by maintaining clear and timely communication throughout the recruitment process. Metrics and Reporting: Track and analyze recruitment metrics to assess the effectiveness of recruitment strategies and make data-driven decisions.

Track and analyze recruitment metrics to assess the effectiveness of recruitment strategies and make data-driven decisions. Diversity and Inclusion: Promote diversity and inclusion in the hiring process by implementing unbiased recruitment practices.

Promote diversity and inclusion in the hiring process by implementing unbiased recruitment practices. Employer Branding: Enhance the company's employer brand by representing the organization at job fairs, networking events, and through social media.



What you will need:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in Recruitment/ Talent Acquisition.

Previous experience as a recruitment manager leading a team of recruiters is required

Previous experience in a big corporation/MNC is preferred



Skills:

Leadership: Proven experience in leading and managing a team of recruiters, with strong leadership and mentoring skills.

Proven experience in leading and managing a team of recruiters, with strong leadership and mentoring skills. Recruitment Expertise: Extensive experience in full-cycle recruitment, with a focus on strategic recruitment initiatives.

Extensive experience in full-cycle recruitment, with a focus on strategic recruitment initiatives. Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels. Interpersonal Skills: Strong interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships with candidates, team members, and hiring managers.

Strong interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships with candidates, team members, and hiring managers. Analytical Skills: Ability to analyze recruitment metrics and make data-driven decisions.

Ability to analyze recruitment metrics and make data-driven decisions. Organizational Skills: Strong organizational and time management skills to handle multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Strong organizational and time management skills to handle multiple priorities and meet deadlines. Problem-Solving: Creative problem-solving skills to address recruitment challenges and find effective solutions.

Creative problem-solving skills to address recruitment challenges and find effective solutions. Tech-Savvy: Proficiency in using recruitment software, applicant tracking systems (ATS), and social media platforms for sourcing candidates.

Proficiency in using recruitment software, applicant tracking systems (ATS), and social media platforms for sourcing candidates. Adaptability: Ability to adapt to changing business needs and work in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to adapt to changing business needs and work in a fast-paced environment. Ethical Practice: High level of integrity and professionalism in handling confidential information.



Technical:

Data literate: harness data to inform interventions, accurately track and report and establish improved data flows where necessary.



Behavioural:

Continuous improvement: Ability to evaluate interventions and impact and shape and update solutions to respond to changing needs, outcomes, strategy.

Collaboration: Ability to work within and across teams and constructichip inibute to the collective responsibility

Resilience: Ability to respond to and successfully adapt to challenges, demands or unexpected requests



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.