Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing specialist Corrosion engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Senior Refinery Materials & Corrosion Engineer to join us. The role can be based in one of the following locations: Rotterdam Refinery (NL), Gelsenkirchen (GE), Lingen (GE), Castellón Refinery (ES).

As a Senior Refinery Materials & Corrosion Engineer you will be responsible for providing specialist Corrosion engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems. You will report to the Materials & Corrosion Discipline Lead.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide subject matter expertise on corrosion and materials issues, corrosion threats to refinery operations and other teams.

Develop and implement corrosion management strategies at a global and facility level for refineries.

Support materials selection for refinery projects

Write and implement corrosion management practices and guidance documents for refinery projects and operations.

Carry out DMR’s to define the applicable degradation threats, IOW’s and corrosion control barriers.

Work with Pressure Systems Integrity Engineers / Inspectors to develop RBI equipment inspection coverage requirements, inspection frequency, data interpretation and analysis.

Review incidents and lessons learned / high value learnings for input to projects design.

Collate and review corrosion related LOPC data and developing improvement strategies.

Provide input to TAR strategies related to materials and corrosion issues.

Provide corrosion & materials support during TAR’s on discovery issues and remediation options.

Support implementation of global improvement programs related to corrosion & materials.

Mentor junior materials & corrosion engineers.

What you will need to be successful:

Operational experience as a Corrosion Engineer in refineries.

A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant engineering discipline (Corrosion Science, Materials Science, Metallurgy, Chemical / Mechanical Engineering, etc.).

Professional / Chartered Engineer.

Fluent written and spoken English language skills.

Materials selection for refining facilities.

Experience with Risk Based Assessment to API 580/581.

Experience with inspection and corrosion data management systems.

Familiar with chemical treatments for refining units.

Familiar with corrosion monitoring techniques.

Awareness of basic and advanced NDE techniques.

Ability to influence and lead in materials and corrosion management.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) to influence internal/external key stakeholders.

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

