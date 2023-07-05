Senior Regional C&CM Manager, Africa and Middle East

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade F Sitting within Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S), Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function which delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to all bp businesses. The security function works to risk assess identified security threats and manage security barriers to ensure bp’s business activity can be conducted securely, wherever the opportunities arise. Reporting to the Vice President (VP) Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) and responsible for leading all aspects of management in the safe and reliable delivery of C&CM and emergency response (ER) programmes across applicable business entity portfolios through standardisation of tools, processes and delivery methodology. This role will drive C&CM contribution to the ISC strategic agenda within Region, alongside peers within the Security, Intelligence and ISC Assurance subject areas and is supported by a team of C&CM Managers deployed within business entities. This role will have a key position on the C&CM/ER leadership team to specifically, shape and drive the development and improvement of the C&CM discipline, programme and Strategy and implement this across regions and businesses.

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Grade FSitting within Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S), Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function which delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to all bp businesses. The security function works to risk assess identified security threats and manage security barriers to ensure bp’s business activity can be conducted securely, wherever the opportunities arise.Reporting to the Vice President (VP) Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) and responsible for leading all aspects of management in the safe and reliable delivery of C&CM and emergency response (ER) programmes across applicable business entity portfolios through standardisation of tools, processes and delivery methodology.This role will drive C&CM contribution to the ISC strategic agenda within Region, alongside peers within the Security, Intelligence and ISC Assurance subject areas and is supported by a team of C&CM Managers deployed within business entities.This role will have a key position on the C&CM/ER leadership team to specifically, shape and drive the development and improvement of the C&CM discipline, programme and Strategy and implement this across regions and businesses.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Leading the C&CM/ER teams within the portfolio in the delivery of safe and compliant operations

Acts as a member of the C&CM leadership team and support the consistent delivery of the ISC strategy, operational delivery, projects and programmes

Championing continuous improvement, innovation and embedding operational excellence.

Managing key internal and external partner relationships, integral to our operating integrity

Drive delivery of business entity Operating Management System (OMS) conformance against Group Defined Practice GDP 4.6 000-1 and 4.6 000-2.

Ensure ongoing integration with business risk owners confirming CCM, oil spill response (OSPR) and Business Continuity Management (BCM) risks are accurately detailed within applicable entity risk registers.

Support delivery of ISC strategy and programmes; and sanctioned or agreed ISC projects at entity level including digitisation, modernisation and transformation agenda.

Delivery of entity owned Operating Management System and applicable national regulatory compliance requirements.

Retain familiarisation of business development activity within region, and plan associated CCM/ER contribution to future business activity

Ensure representation of CCM team within entity level leadership forums

Maintain awareness of industry lessons learned, good practice and where applicable embed in regional plans and processes.

Support business ISC assurance and audit programmes and timely closure of associated findings

Responsible for reporting into relevant ISC committees on response readiness and producing content for papers for bp level committees.

Promotes integration, collaboration and capability development across ISC.

Support career development within C&CM and across the wider ISC.

Build positive relationships and work effectively with multiple partners across different cultures

Demonstrate awareness of the broader impact of actions on colleagues, community, and environment. Interact and communicate effectively with senior management, business clients, colleagues, and external parties. Operate effectively with minimal direction, applying expertise and proposing changes in practice where necessary.

Key Responsibilities:

Experience of design, delivery and implementation of global C&CM/ER strategies and processes.

Experience in programme and project management skills, specifically in rolling out programmes globally involving consolidation, driving standardisation, consistency and achieving benefits through economies of scale.

Significant experience in facilitating and supporting response teams during major incidents involving multiple customers from multiple businesses.

be comfortable participating in site, national and international level leadership team meetings, with the ability to show empathy with other leadership team members and effectively build consensus to influencing decision-making and budget allocation;

Demonstrate experience of working in a matrixed organization structure, leading virtual teams to achieve shared goals without direct management accountability.

Consultative approach with skills and experience in acting as a business consultant to diagnose challenges and navigate around them.

Extensive experience in incident response, crisis management or operational response to incidents, and/or response experience in an operating business.

be comfortable to approach problems with an open mindset and happy to provide an innovative solution.

be comfortable having minimal direction and adopting a self-starter mindset, happy to quickly read into new situations and learn new skills

Education:

Bachelors degree or relevant qualifications in the field of crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management / operational resilience is desirable but not essential for those with validated experience.

Additional information:

Flexible working conditions are offered.

The role holder will need to manage their diary to encompass international travel.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.