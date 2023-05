Job summary

Role Synopsis

The purpose of this role is to manage the delivery of the Commercial team’s agenda in their region and in turn bp aviation’s strategy including managing and optimising gross profit at airport level. This involves developing and implementing location plans while interfacing with other stakeholders in Aviation, Midstream and T&S. The role is responsible for supply in the locations where service from midstream or CS&O is unavailable. Role is responsible for coordinating and delivering CS&O agenda and activities in region in conjunction with Midstream and T&S.

Core Marketing GP, WC and volumes

Lead and implement supply envelope strategies

Location Management

Supply chain optimization (direct and via Midstream)

Origination

Drive consistent use of systems and tools (e.g. Salesforce, MIP, etc)

CS&O/ One Stream (Americas T&S)

Member of Americas LT

Air Bp’s vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



Education

Bachelor’s degree in business related OR a minimum of 5-years’ P&L delivery experience better if in B2B, pricing, sales or supply chain optimization.

Critical Criteria

Very strong commercial mindset and business judgment better if developed in different business environments (bp aviation, bp refining, Supply, Logistics, Trading and strategy) across a range of markets / functions and cultures.

Experience & deep knowledge of the Aviation Industry and supply and logistic management.

Excellent leadership, People Management, coaching and team working skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with ability to build relationships across cultures and influence at all levels.

Proven ability to understand the CS&O operating model and benefits, supply chains and mass/balance of the supply envelope, logistics and airfield services; a track record of monetizing this knowledge into RCOP growth.

Excellent data interpretation and analytical capability.

Outstanding negotiating and influencing skills.

Deep B2B customer relationships and account management experiences.

Desirable Criteria

B2B, pricing, sales or supply chain optimization

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!