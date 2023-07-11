Senior Reliability Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Role Synopsis Reliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp peforms whilst it transforms from International Oil Company to an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% plant reliability & 85 operational efficiency across the Production organization, and with a renewed focus and organization set up for Reliability, now is a great time to join the team. The Reliability Engineers (RE) in bp solutions are part of the central reliability discipline squad who serve as the primary point of contact for influencing and implementing reliability strategy across the production portfolio, supporting long term engineering evaluations and supporting the execution of reliability investigations and vulnerability studies on high profile issues with the primary goal of ensuring asset availability and optimizing life cycle costs. The RE will also interface with the regional reliability teams to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The RE will work with other parts of bp Solutions to solve asset reliability issues with the Discipline Engineers and Subject Matter Experts (SME’s).

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Role SynopsisReliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp peforms whilst it transforms from International Oil Company to an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% plant reliability & 85 operational efficiency across the Production organization, and with a renewed focus and organization set up for Reliability, now is a great time to join the team.The Reliability Engineers (RE) in bp solutions are part of the central reliability discipline squad who serve as the primary point of contact for influencing and implementing reliability strategy across the production portfolio, supporting long term engineering evaluations and supporting the execution of reliability investigations and vulnerability studies on high profile issues with the primary goal of ensuring asset availability and optimizing life cycle costs.The RE will also interface with the regional reliability teams to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The RE will work with other parts of bp Solutions to solve asset reliability issues with the Discipline Engineers and Subject Matter Experts (SME’s).



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Leads or supports key activities of the reliability program (facilitation of RCFA (Root Cause Failure Analysis), VAA (Vulnerability Analysis & Assessment) and Equipment class reliability analysis that leads to the optimization of the maintenance build.

Provides coaching and support to the regionally deployed reliability squads, sharing best practice, offering insights, developing reliability engineers and executing work where required.

Provides insights on equipment availability perspective and an equipment reliability strategy. This includes documenting problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations, and outage/turnaround strategies.

Responsible for analysing data and providing input and context to operational and maintenance activities.

Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by providing input into the asset strategy for reliability (including TAR, CAPEX, Maintenance routine Expenditure and Major Mechanical) based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.

Identifies reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives and business value to support the funding request.

Conducts region and site visits, engaging with regional reliability teams and operations forntline support teams to share best practice in the field.

Expected to play a leading role in the reliability coaching and development of asset staff and advocate for a reliability perspective in asset decisions.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor of Engineering in a relevant engineering discipline and significant maintenance and/or reliability work experience.

Significant experience in Maintenance & Reliability roles.

Solid understanding of reliability fundamentals:

Root Cause Failure Analysis

Vulnerability Assessments

Reliability Centered Maintenance

Risk Based Maintenance

Modern online and offline equipment surveillance practices

Maintenance Strategies and optimization of said strategies

Excellent people skills with experience in facilitation of workshops.

Strong influencing skills with experience of engaging with Senior Leadership.

Excellent skills in data analysis, a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm.

Desirable criteria

The candidate is an experienced Senior Reliability Engineer, ideally within oil and gas industry.

Experience in Defect Elimination and a track record of delivering significant reliability improvement would advantageous.

Proactive, self starting and experience in Agile working (scrum, kanbanise, kaizen, lean, 5S) and with a growth midset would be of benefit.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Optimization, Reliability analytics, Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM), Reliability general, Root Cause Analyses, Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA)



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.