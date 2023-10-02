Senior Reliability Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for providing specialist Reliability engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other fields, teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sophisticated engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Reliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp performs whilst it transforms. A highly reliable and profitable production entity enables bp to transition and increase its portfolio of products and become an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions, and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% reliability across its Production & Operations (P&O) organization and with a renewed focus and organization set up for Reliability; now is a phenomenal time to join the team.
The Principal Reliability Engineer serves as an expert reliability professional within the bp Solutions Refining Reliability team. For this role, this individual will work closely with the four refineries in Europe to implement the P&O reliability strategy. This position requires significant expertise in the field of reliability and the ability to influence key customers from refinery leadership to the frontline. The Principal Reliability Engineer will provide coaching and mentoring to other reliability professionals within the team and will be involved with leading and performing specific components of the reliability strategy (e.g., reliability bootcamps or roadmap reviews) at the European sites.
As part of the bp Solutions Refining Reliability team, the Principal Reliability Engineer will work closely with both bp Solutions and site Reliability, Maintenance, Engineering and Operations personnel to implement reliability standard methodology and resolve long term reliability issues. They may also be deployed for specific intervention activity to identify reliability issues and develop improvement plans.
Ideally the candidate is an expert reliability professional in a production, refining, or chemical facility. Experience in Defect Elimination and delivery of significant reliability improvements would a be effective. Proactive, self-starting and experienced in Agile methodology, and with a growth mindset would be of benefit.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
