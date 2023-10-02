Senior Reliability Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing specialist Reliability engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other fields, teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sophisticated engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Principal Reliability Engineer

Role Synopsis

Reliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp performs whilst it transforms. A highly reliable and profitable production entity enables bp to transition and increase its portfolio of products and become an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions, and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% reliability across its Production & Operations (P&O) organization and with a renewed focus and organization set up for Reliability; now is a phenomenal time to join the team.

The Principal Reliability Engineer serves as an expert reliability professional within the bp Solutions Refining Reliability team. For this role, this individual will work closely with the four refineries in Europe to implement the P&O reliability strategy. This position requires significant expertise in the field of reliability and the ability to influence key customers from refinery leadership to the frontline. The Principal Reliability Engineer will provide coaching and mentoring to other reliability professionals within the team and will be involved with leading and performing specific components of the reliability strategy (e.g., reliability bootcamps or roadmap reviews) at the European sites.

As part of the bp Solutions Refining Reliability team, the Principal Reliability Engineer will work closely with both bp Solutions and site Reliability, Maintenance, Engineering and Operations personnel to implement reliability standard methodology and resolve long term reliability issues. They may also be deployed for specific intervention activity to identify reliability issues and develop improvement plans.

Key Accountabilities

Reliability core accountabilities

Works closely with the Refining Reliability Discipline Lead for implementation of the P&O reliability strategy across the European refineries.

Collaborates with refinery leadership and site reliability superintendents to ensure P&O reliability strategy is incorporated into site Business Improvement Plans and assists sites with setting strategic availability targets.

Owns and independently leads a key portion of the reliability strategy from identification of key opportunities through developing an execution plan and implementation at the sites.

Leads or supports key activities of the reliability program e.g., facilitation of RCA (Root Cause Analysis), Vulnerability Studies, and equipment reliability analysis.

Expected to play a leading role in the reliability mentoring and development of site and central teams to deepen reliability expertise across the subject area.

May backfill or represent the Refinery Reliability Discipline Lead as needed.

Interacts proactively with other teams in the supporting organizations ("Enablers") to seek alignment and efficiency improvement opportunities for the business.

Supports deployment, implementation, and embedding of reliability standard processes across the refining portfolio.

Applies failure data and reliability tools such as Risk Based Maintenance to optimize maintenance and equipment strategies, in collaboration with field engineers.

Leverages operator care standard processes (equipment basic care, operator rounds, lubrication program) to improve equipment reliability.

Understands how Asset Strategies support overall site Business Improvement Plan targets and plays an integral role in assuring reliability risks are adequately addressed through Asset Strategies, TAR Strategies, Annual Maintenance Plans and Defect Elimination programs.

May be required to lead a reliability “investigate” team for a particular asset, demonstrating multiple reliability tools across a cross-discipline team to prioritize reliability risks.

Expected to play a prominent role in driving reliability culture change through coaching and development of site reliability engineers and asset teams.



Essential Education:

Bachelor of Engineering in a relevant subject area

Chartered Engineer, PE, and/or CMRP desirable



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

20 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment.

Advanced knowledge with the application of reliability tools, e.g., Vulnerability Studies, RCM, FMEA, RCA, statistical analysis, etc.

Significant expertise in facilitating and leading investigations using industry-recognized methods.

Familiar with modern online and offline equipment surveillance practices and health monitoring techniques.

Experienced in optimizing equipment strategies based on risk.

Advanced knowledge and experience relevant to refining equipment or production equipment.

Excellent communication skills with experience in facilitation of workshops at a refinery or production environment

Ability to build impactful relationships with key customers across the business and influence across all levels of the business including frontline personnel and leadership.

Good capabilities to handle conflicts and reach agreements.

Excellent team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures. International experience at multiple different facilities highly desired.

Excellent skills in data analysis and a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm.



Desirable criteria

Ideally the candidate is an expert reliability professional in a production, refining, or chemical facility. Experience in Defect Elimination and delivery of significant reliability improvements would a be effective. Proactive, self-starting and experienced in Agile methodology, and with a growth mindset would be of benefit.



Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.