Senior Reporting & Visualization Platform Owner

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140601BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bpx is seeking a technically strong and enthusiastic Visualization expert to own the evolution of bpx’s Visualization Platform. The Reporting and Visualization Platform Owner is a strategic role that is responsible for standardizing and evolving bpx’s Visualization toolkit. We feel visualization is a strategic asset for the company and aim to ensure that all bpx employees have access to the tools, training, and standards they need to visualize data and create reports. This role will be a technical lead for bpx’s Enterprise level reports and will guide the direction for business-critical reporting in bpx.

The Reporting and Visualization Platform Owner must be an expert in Power BI reporting and UI/UX. This role will develop and communicate best practices and patterns for visualization to all technology and citizen developers in the company. This role will also be responsible for maintaining and growing the in-place Visualization Community of Practice, where they will be responsible for being a multiplier for visualization best practices in bpx.

This person must also be comfortable operating as an individual contributor and using influence and expertise to aid the transformation of an organization.

Some of BPX’s technology support & operations are outsourced to a managed services partner and this role will require the ability to manage/lead in this type of environment.

Key Accountabilities

  • Technical lead for Enterprise Level dashboards and reports.
  • Organizes and curates the company Visualization Community of Practice, including recurring meetings and facilitation of third party training
  • Keeps abreast of new functionality for Power BI and UI/UX best practices
  • Leads innovation through exploration, benchmarking, making recommendations, and implementing visualization technologies
  • Understand and effectively leverage established and new business metrics and KPIs to support decision-making
  • Resolve reporting problems through collaboration with IT and Business team members
  • Support and maintain existing codebase through refactoring and fixing bugs
  • Drive excellent, consistent customer service
  • Ensure the proper management, maintenance and provisioning of all environments, databases and related technologies and solutions
  • Ability to inspire change across the business and create an understanding around cloud technology usage.
Essentials Experience & Job Requirements
  • 5+ years of relevant work experience in IT/Data & Analytics in Reporting, Data Visualization or Business Intelligence positions
  • Minimum two years of experience with Power BI
  • Experience in data modeling, analysis, design, testing, development, and implementation
  • Knowledge of UI / UX Design concepts
  • Experience working in a hybrid environment with multiple datacenters, multiple public cloud and SaaS providers
  • Ability to work with multiple external teams and accomplish shared goals through the building consensus
  • Enthusiastic, high-energy individual, self-motivated, people-oriented and self-directed
  • Must be an intelligent, articulate, and persuasive leader who can serve as an effective member of the team, who can communicate concepts to technical & nontechnical colleagues.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $88,367-$162,339
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

