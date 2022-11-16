Senior Reporting & Visualization Platform Owner

Job summary

bpx is seeking a technically strong and enthusiastic Visualization expert to own the evolution of bpx’s Visualization Platform. The Reporting and Visualization Platform Owner is a strategic role that is responsible for standardizing and evolving bpx’s Visualization toolkit. We feel visualization is a strategic asset for the company and aim to ensure that all bpx employees have access to the tools, training, and standards they need to visualize data and create reports. This role will be a technical lead for bpx’s Enterprise level reports and will guide the direction for business-critical reporting in bpx.



The Reporting and Visualization Platform Owner must be an expert in Power BI reporting and UI/UX. This role will develop and communicate best practices and patterns for visualization to all technology and citizen developers in the company. This role will also be responsible for maintaining and growing the in-place Visualization Community of Practice, where they will be responsible for being a multiplier for visualization best practices in bpx.



This person must also be comfortable operating as an individual contributor and using influence and expertise to aid the transformation of an organization.



Some of BPX’s technology support & operations are outsourced to a managed services partner and this role will require the ability to manage/lead in this type of environment.

Key Accountabilities

Technical lead for Enterprise Level dashboards and reports.

Organizes and curates the company Visualization Community of Practice, including recurring meetings and facilitation of third party training

Keeps abreast of new functionality for Power BI and UI/UX best practices

Leads innovation through exploration, benchmarking, making recommendations, and implementing visualization technologies

Understand and effectively leverage established and new business metrics and KPIs to support decision-making

Resolve reporting problems through collaboration with IT and Business team members

Support and maintain existing codebase through refactoring and fixing bugs

Drive excellent, consistent customer service

Ensure the proper management, maintenance and provisioning of all environments, databases and related technologies and solutions

Ability to inspire change across the business and create an understanding around cloud technology usage.