Senior Research Associate, Fermentation

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage.

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. The bp Biosciences Center (BSC) in San Diego is the hub for bp’s biosciences R&D capability. The BSC works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.

We are seeking a skilled and diligent Senior Research Associate (SRA) to join our fermentation team. As an SRA, you will be responsible for supporting the day-to-day fermentation processes in our biosciences team. The Biosciences team is focused on developing novel biocatalysts and bioprocesses in support of bp’s low carbon and sustainability goals, using renewable feedstocks, waste streams, and integration with Thermo-catalytic technologies.

This position will develop and implement small and medium scale screening approaches to characterize diverse enzymatic and microbial-based processes to generate molecules of interest. This role is lab-based and requires hands on experience in microbial cultivation and evaluation to conduct lab experiments in support of different in-house projects. An ability to operate effectively in a fast paced, multi-tasking environment and the ability to communicate and create meaningful and effective relationships with members of Applied Sciences will be important. This position will report to the Fermentation Lead in the biosciences team.

Responsibilities:

Conduct and monitor aerobic/anaerobic bacterial and filamentous fungi fermentation processes according to established protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Prepare and sterilize fermentation equipment, media, and culture vessels. Experience using Infors HT Multifors (500 mL) and Labfors (2L, 10L) bench scale fermenters is a plus.

Disassemble, clean, and reassemble fermentation equipment in a timely manner.

Set up and maintain fermentation systems, ensuring proper aeration, temperature, pH, and nutrient levels. Experience using Eve, Gasworks, and Opus is a plus.

Monitor and record critical process parameters, including biomass growth, dissolved oxygen, pH, temperature, and other relevant variables. Experience using FTIR is a plus.

Assist team members with troubleshooting fermentation-related issues and take corrective actions when necessary to maintain process performance and product quality.

Perform data analysis using PowerBI and other data platforms to interpret results and plan for next experiments.

Support the development and optimization of fermentation protocols and strategies.

Maintain detailed records of fermentation activities through an electronic lab notebook (Benchling).

Follow site SOPS, adhere to safety guidelines, and ensure compliance.

Keeping a clean and tidy working environment.

Skills:

Bachelor's degree in microbiology, biochemistry, fermentation science, or a related field with 3+ years of experience.

Proven experience in bacterial, yeast, and filamentous fungi fermentation, ideally in an industrial or research setting.

Solid understanding of aerobic bacterial fermentation principles, processes, and techniques.

Hands on experience with the operation and maintenance of benchtop bioreactors (Eppendorf, Sartorius, Infors, etc.), related control software and instrumentation is a must.

Ability to interpret and analyze fermentation data, troubleshoot issues, and make appropriate adjustments.

Strong attention to detail and ability to follow protocols and SOPs accurately.

Proficient in aseptic techniques (BSL1 & BSL2) for microbial growth as well as testing.

Effective communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams.

Strong sense of self-motivation and ability to work under minimal supervision.

Promote safety in all areas of work and adhere to good laboratory practices.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We encourage our employees to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) with belief believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay (Base)?. 76-109K *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Skills:

