Senior Research Chemist

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry.

The role is an opportunity to work in a multi-disciplinary team responsible for fundamental and exploratory studies in chemistry to support bp group operations and to appraise and develop new low carbon technology opportunities for business renewal.

What does the day to day look like?

Deliver safe and compliant experimental operations, contributing to the development of an HSSE culture aligned with the goals of bp Applied Sciences.

Responsible for fundamental and exploratory studies in chemistry and catalysis to support technology deployed within the business and the appraisal of new processes of potential future interest to bp

Responsible for owning the design, execution, and interpretation of experimental work to deliver upon set objectives.

Provide expertise in laboratory-scale evaluation and measurement and/or the application of innovative analytical techniques

Development of relevant in-house capability by identifying and implementing standard methodologies in chemistry, including evaluation from industry and academia

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial Experience:

PhD in Chemistry or related science (or masters/bachelors with shown experience)

Experience in chemistry, catalysis, or related fields.

Resourceful experimentalist with practical research experience in laboratory scale reaction testing equipment, including supporting characterization tools if possible.

Ability to work closely with technology colleagues to identify fundamental needs in chemistry, catalysis, modelling, and characterization, devise relevant approaches, and deliver/transfer results and insights to meet these needs.

Experience in understanding chemistries of interest to the energy transition, such as heteroatom removal, C-C bond formation, isomerization, and cracking, among others.

Good interpersonal skills, with the ability to contribute to the success of the team, foster learning, share ideas, and build capability.

Demonstrated ability to lead their own projects and deliver results.

Desirable Experience:

Experience working with world class universities or third-party laboratories to support studies related to chemistry, catalysis, materials and/or digital tools for delivering robust and high-quality data used for making decisions.

What you can expect from us!

