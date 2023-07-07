Senior Research Scientist

Job summary

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The role is an opportunity to work in a multi-disciplinary team responsible for fundamental and exploratory studies in chemistry to support bp group operations and to appraise and develop new low carbon technology opportunities for business renewal. As Scientist, you will support electrochemistry and green hydrogen technology developments whilst collaborating with global research facilities; providing subject matter expertise in support of electrochemistry and green hydrogen technology projects and identify links and add value through integration with other low carbon initiatives.

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



What does the day to day look like?

Deliver safe and compliant experimental operations, contributing to the development of an HSSE culture aligned with the goals of bp Applied Sciences.

Identify and lead research into novel electrochemistry concepts and green hydrogen technologies and their application to low carbon solutions.

Responsible for fundamental and exploratory studies in chemistry and catalysis to support technology deployed within the business and the appraisal of new processes of potential future interest to bp.

Responsible for owning the design, execution, and interpretation of experimental work to deliver upon set objectives.

Provide expertise in laboratory-scale evaluation and measurement and/or the application of innovative analytical techniques.

Build partnerships with academia, start-ups and technology developers and bring new scientific ideas into bp. Identify opportunities to participate/present at events.

Development of relevant in-house capability by identifying and implementing standard methodologies in chemistry, including evaluation from industry and academia

What do we want to see from you!

PhD in Chemistry or related science (or masters/bachelors with shown experience)

Resourceful experimentalist with practical research experience in laboratory scale reaction testing equipment, including supporting characterization tools if possible.

Ability to work closely with technology colleagues to identify fundamental needs in chemistry, catalysis, modelling, and characterization, devise relevant approaches, and deliver/transfer results and insights to meet these needs.

Good interpersonal skills, with the ability to contribute to the success of the team, foster learning, share ideas, and build capability.

Demonstrated ability to lead their own projects and deliver results.

Proven experience in designing, synthesizing, and characterizing electrocatalysts for PEM and/or CO2 Electrolysis.

Expertise in performing half-cell testing of electrocatalyst (e.g., RDE, RRDE, Gas diffusion electrode) and extracting the kinetic and durability parameters.

Desirable Experience:

Experience in chemistry, heterogeneous catalysis, or related fields.

formulation/synthesis/testing of electro catalysts

Experience in operating a flow based electrochemical single cells such as fuel cell, water electrolyser, CO2 electrolyser, or redox flow battery.

Experience working with world class universities or third-party laboratories to support studies related to chemistry, catalysis, materials and/or digital tools for delivering robust and high-quality data used for making decisions.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.