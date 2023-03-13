Responsible for providing advanced reservoir engineering analyses across the defined region, applying core skills to reservoir management, base management, new well delivery and area development planning to coordinate the identification, categorization and progression of value-generating resources, and ensure the reservoir/production data is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding.
Join our team and advance your career as:
Senior Reservoir Engineer
(Omani National only)
If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:
Safety:
Responsible for providing advanced reservoir engineering analyses across the defined region, applying core skills to reservoir management, base management, new well delivery and area development planning to coordinate the identification, categorization and progression of value-generating resources, and ensure the reservoir/production data is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding.