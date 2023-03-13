Job summary

Responsible for providing advanced reservoir engineering analyses across the defined region, applying core skills to reservoir management, base management, new well delivery and area development planning to coordinate the identification, categorization and progression of value-generating resources, and ensure the reservoir/production data is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding.

Join our team and advance your career as:



Senior Reservoir Engineer

(Omani National only)





If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:



Safety:



Promote a strong safety culture in line with BP Global and BP Oman’s stated safety objectives; aim for no incidents in area of influence.

Recognize the HSE impact of all work; communicate as appropriate to possible stakeholders.

Participate in the safety input program and at times leading conversations about the business impacts of participation in a safety culture.

Technical:

Ensure / build a deep sub-surface technical understanding of the Block 61 development area to make value-based recommendations.

Create and maintain reservoir development plans, proposing new wells and well interventions on existing wells in order to optimize recoverable reserves for maximum economic value.

Work with the Regional Resources Authorityto estimate and book resources and reserves.

Support planning and review/analysis of reservoir surveillance such as pressure build ups, extended well tests, observer well data, PVT, MDT and PLT.

Support production forecasting and economic evaluation of existing and future well prospects.

Support depletion planning and create field and area development plans.

Lead and participate in subsurface risk and uncertainty management.

Lead and participate in resource progression, reserves estimation and business reporting.

Build and history match single well and sector models, and support BP central modelling squads on the implementations of complex models.

Review reservoir and well performance to optimize development plan.

Integrate with petroleum engineers in implementation of production and surveillance plans.

Mentor and coach junior Reservoir Engineers in the team.

Liaise with Reservoir Engineer discipline lead and central squads across BP to bring best practice into Block 61 particularly in the use of the latest reservoir engineering technology.

Ensure subsurface processes are followed and embedded in the business process.

Interface with stakeholders to provide relevant and timely information for Sultanate of Oman and stakeholders as needed.

Build and maintain good working relationships within the various regional and central Production and Operations squads, Enablers, and other stakeholders.

People:

Support Transformation within Reinvented bp. Create culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovation and seeking opportunities to reduce complexity/ improve efficiency.

Demonstrated people skills, with the ability to work and coach in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment needed to ensure connection with the broad BP user community.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only.

BS in Petroleum Engineering or other Science and Engineering disciplines.

Strong Commitment to Safety.

Strong Industry Track Record, 10+ years’ experience in multiple Reservoir Development roles.

Deep background in dynamic reservoir simulation and decline curve analysis.

Experience in working with PIE and/or Kappa Saphir and IHS Harmony to perform PTA and RTA to understand well and reservoir performance that feeds development strategies and hydrocarbon resource estimations.

Strong understanding of fluid flow characteristics of oil and gas reservoirs and determine reservoir performance.

Strong understanding and ability to communicate subsurface uncertainty.

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with all disciplines within RD verbally and in writing.

Have strong communication skills and promote knowledge sharing.

Be a team player who can work independently without supervision.

Gas field experience is a plus.

Experience in oil and gas reserve estimations using SEC rules, decline curve analysis, production surveillance, and economic evaluations.

Clear understanding of business context

