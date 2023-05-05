Senior Reservoir Engineer - CNS

Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the role

We are now looking for a Senior Reservoir Engineer to join the North Sea subsurface team and play a key role in supporting activity on the ETAP asset.The ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) asset is a material bp business in the Central North Sea. The asset comprises a Central Processing Facility (CPF), where all processing and export is handled, and a separate bridge-linked quarters and utilities platform. The current base production consists of 6 fields with a total of ~2bnboe originally in-place, of which c. 591mmboe gross has been produced. Activity in the area ranges from exploration, green field project work to infill and production optimisation.ETAP is in the East Central Graben of the North Sea a highly prolific basin with a variety of structural settings and a wide range of reservoir types and fluids. The current ETAP production is dominated by the normally pressured Cretaceous and Paleogene with most future potential in the HPHT Triassic and Jurassic. ETAP is an attractive tie-back facility within the CNS due to its water flooding and HPHT oil handling capability.

What you will deliver

Modelling updates to explain key observations, to inform performance management and to articulate the implication of departures from the depletion management strategy.

Input to the resource (reserves) and production forecast processes in support of the business.

Field and area reviews - quality of analysis of surveillance data to inform reservoir health.

Surveillance planning - capturing and prioritising surveillance requests and influencing other multidisciplinary squads (Production/Well planning squads) in their delivery.

Opportunity identification - integration of petrophysical, geological, geophysical and reservoir surveillance data to identify production enhancement opportunities.

Coaching and capability development of other reservoir engineering staff in the ETAP (CNS) unit.

Custodianship of identified risks, and their controls and contingent responses.

Development of tools for continuous improvement, such as and capturing learnings/understandings.

What you will need to be successful

Significant, proven experience in the energy industry as a reservoir engineer working in reservoir management, reservoir performance and reservoir simulation.

Experience of waterflooding, waterflood optimisation, and the ability to apply best practices from outside the region.

Excellent communication and integration skills. Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to stakeholders across multiple functions.

Proficiency in classical reservoir engineering techniques and reservoir simulation.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Reserves case generation & defense experience.

A pragmatic and problem-solving approach to field management.

Experience of working in UKCS.

As a senior contributor within the squad you will be responsible for a variety of aspects of reservoir management, including:You will also have to become competent with BP standards for reservoir and well management, resource progression, and workflows associated with production forecasting, well work, business activity progression and depletion planning. The role will also involve representing the depletion plan and reservoir management strategy in subsurface, cross-functional, and external meeting with JV partners and the NSTA.