Senior Reservoir Engineer - Deepwater

As a Senior Reservoir Engineer in the team, the successful candidate will play a key role in activity across bp's North Sea Deepwater fields (Schiehallion, Loyal and Alligin) which includes one of bp's largest and most complex water flooded assets in its portfolio.

The role is accountable for effective reservoir management of the Deepwater fields, through delivery of the depletion plan. This includes the identification and progression of high value reservoir management opportunities with the Production Management and ADP squads. By using utilising broad reservoir experience and classical reservoir engineering methods the Senior Reservoir Engineer will collate data from the field, ensuring it is accurately analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding to advise decision making and the appropriate reservoir management and surveillance activities are planned and implemented.

The position will be based in Aberdeen with the expectation of working from the office a minimum of 3 days per week in line with bp's hybrid working policy.

What you will deliver

As a senior contributor within the squad, you will have to become competent with BP standards for reservoir and well management, resource progression, and workflows associated with production forecasting, well work, business activity progression and depletion planning. The role will also involve representing the depletion plan and reservoir management strategy in subsurface, cross-functional, and external meeting with JV partners and the NSTA.

You will also be responsible for a variety of aspects of waterflood management, including:

Reservoir Management Unit (RMU) reviews: quality of analysis of surveillance data to inform flood pattern health

Surveillance planning: capturing and prioritising surveillance requests and influencing other multidisciplinary squads (Production/ADP squads) in their delivery.

Opportunity identification: integration of petrophysical, geological, geophysical and reservoir surveillance data to identify production enhancement opportunities.

Coaching and capability development of other reservoir engineering staff in the Deepwater unit.

Act as key link to the ADP and Production management squads as an integral part of the asset waterflood management strategy.

Custodianship of identified risks, and their controls and contingent responses.

Development of tools for continuous improvement, such as and capturing learnings/understandings.

Modelling updates to explain key observations, to inform performance management and to articulate the implication of departures from the depletion management strategy.

Input to the DRM, QPF and LTP processes in support of the business.

What you will need to be successful

The successful candidate will have extensive experience in the energy industry as a reservoir engineer working in reservoir management, reservoir performance and reservoir simulation.

It will be important to also demonstrate:

Experience of waterflooding, waterflood optimisation, and the ability to apply best practices from outside the region.

Excellent communication and integration skills. Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to stakeholders across multiple functions.

Proficient in classical reservoir engineering techniques and reservoir simulation

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Reserves case generation & defence experience

Pragmatic and problem-solving approach to field management

Experience of working in UKCS.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



