Senior Reservoir Engineer – GSS / CCUS

The Senior Reservoir Engineer is responsible for GSS and/or CCUS field and area development and/or storage plans and implementation, covering operation, surveillance, resources progression, risk management and technology. This role may include leadership duties. Support for other bp subsurface projects may be included as needed. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is bp’s global organization within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. Oil & Gas Solutions Reservoir Engineers support activity on diverse projects in deep-water exploration, appraisal, and production in Gulf of Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Trinidad and more. They work across all reservoir types, characterizing reservoirs and proposing amendments to depletion plans, as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses. Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS) is underground storage using proven technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization and a method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. CCUS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCUS can play a key role to help abate industries as they decarbonize and transition.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well Planning
