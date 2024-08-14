Senior Reservoir Engineer - Global Subsurface Solutions

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is a global organisation within Subsurface where we deliver high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

The Eastern Hemisphere team supports activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the North Sea, early field development offshore West Africa, and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. We work across all reservoir types, characterizing reservoirs and proposing amendments to depletion plans, as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.

Senior Reservoir Engineers in our team utilise their broad reservoir experience and classical reservoir engineering methods to collate data from the field, ensuring it is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding to inform decision making and the appropriate reservoir management and surveillance activities are planned and implemented.

What you will deliver

Work closely with the Regional teams to deliver and coordinate technical input to the ADP including evaluation of development options and informing key triggers / dependencies in unlocking resource progression.

Provide technical support and guidance in delivery of projects and progression of resources.

Conduct and oversee simulation modelling studies, working closely with the Global Modelling Team.

Conduct classical reservoir engineering analyses

Support multi-disciplinary reservoir reviews

Support generation of well planning products.

Support delivery of the long-term production forecasts and analyses.

Support resource appraise studies, benchmarking, reservoir engineering regulatory support, RDOL, RPP, RMP, risked based surveillance plan.

Coaching of junior team members.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to holding Bachelor's degree (or higher) in Petroleum Engineering or similar, it is important that the successful candidate also demonstrates:

Ability and experience to apply good judgement to achieve technical outcomes.

Capability in classical (IAM suite, PIE, etc) and modelling ( TDRM, Petrel) reservoir engineering tools.

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral), to multiple layers in the organization.

It would be beneficial to also have:

A track record of establishing networks across different functions.

Knowledge of Subsea production systems.

Knowledge of BP’s ADP and project progression processes.

Experience describing and evaluating cross functional uncertainty analysis and the effects on development plans.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.