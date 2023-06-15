Production and Subsurface Science (P&SS) is a central technology team that sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) in Applied Sciences and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage. As a reservoir engineer, you’ll support and lead innovative R&I projects and provide expertise in support of technical service work – all whilst actively demonstrating the desire to help bp realise its net zero ambition.
Production and Subsurface Science (P&SS) is a central technology team that sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) in Applied Sciences and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage.
As a senior reservoir engineer, you will support and lead innovative research and technical service projects focussed on subsurface CO2 storage and other low carbon technologies.
We are looking for a highly capable and versatile reservoir engineer with expertise related to multiphase flow in porous media and subsurface gas storage, someone passionate about the application of science to solve low carbon challenges. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated technical expert, continuously pursuing novel ideas, opportunities, performance and learning through continuous improvement. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
