Job summary

Production and Subsurface Science (P&SS) is a central technology team that sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) in Applied Sciences and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage. As a reservoir engineer, you’ll support and lead innovative R&I projects and provide expertise in support of technical service work – all whilst actively demonstrating the desire to help bp realise its net zero ambition.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

As a senior reservoir engineer, you will support and lead innovative research and technical service projects focussed on subsurface CO2 storage and other low carbon technologies.

Role accountabilities include:

Leading and supporting the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of local HSSE standards and procedures (especially within laboratories).

Working collaboratively to identify and prioritise opportunities and pro-actively developing new R&I opportunities for reservoir engineering in low carbon technologies, especially CCS, particularly in the area of CO2 storage efficiency and reservoir performance, with emphasis on reservoir simulation.

Supporting projects across the CO2 subsurface storage portfolio, including in storage capacity, long-term monitoring, wells integrity, risk management and enhanced storage opportunities.

Oversee reservoir engineering-focussed lab R&I projects, integrating laboratory and field data at multiple scales, particularly in support of carbon storage projects across the bp portfolio.

Work closely with the Innovation team within Production and Subsurface Science, Technology Commercialisation and other teams in I&E, G&LC and P&O to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving complex technical problems.

Maintaining relationships and working closely with academic partners and within joint industry projects and consortia to develop and bring new scientific ideas into AS.

Foster collaboration across the scientific community in bp to use a range of experimental and computational techniques to tackle problems.

Representing bp in a professional capacity at conferences, with industrial partners, in professional societies, in relevant external bodies.

What do we want to see from you?

We are looking for a highly capable and versatile reservoir engineer with expertise related to multiphase flow in porous media and subsurface gas storage, someone passionate about the application of science to solve low carbon challenges. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated technical expert, continuously pursuing novel ideas, opportunities, performance and learning through continuous improvement. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

Industry experience in the reservoir engineering subject area.

Working knowledge of and/or experience in CCS and subsurface gas storage concepts is highly beneficial, together with the ability to couple operational insight with a research approach and interest in technical problems.

Experience in dynamic displacement at pore scale, interpretation, and application of lab data to reservoir models and an understanding of field scale reservoir performance would be desirable.

Experience of coupled simulation, including geochemistry and/or geo-mechanics would be beneficial.

Hard-working, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and other disciplines and be able to work to tight deadlines.

Demonstrate the ability to work independently and as part of a diverse team, lead and manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively manages activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well planning



Legal Disclaimer:

