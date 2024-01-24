Senior Reservoir Engineer - Rumaila Support Team

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advanced reservoir engineering analyses across the defined region, applying core skills to reservoir management, base management, new well delivery and area development planning to coordinate the identification, categorization and progression of value-generating resources, and ensure the reservoir/production data is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding.



Job Description:

About the role

bp has a long history of oil exploration and production in Iraq. The Rumaila oilfield is Iraq’s largest producing field and the third largest oil field in the world. It is currently operated by ROO (Rumaila Operating Organization). Rumaila, Iraq’s greatest natural asset, is undergoing significant transformation to improve production for the long-term future.

This is an opportunity for a motivated individual to join the agile, fast-paced and exciting integrated BP P&O Subsurface squad that provides support to the in-country teams, in areas of Production Management, Depletion Management and Area Development Planning. The subsurface squad forms part of the Rumaila Support Team (RST).

The position will be based in Sunbury with the expectation of working from the office a minimum of 3 days per week in line with bp's hybrid working policy. Some limited travel to Iraq is expected (under 10%).

What you will deliver

Leading activities to define and progress the reservoirs’ depletion plans (waterflood management and expansion, infill drilling, NWD campaigns, surveillance strategies).

Conducting reservoir studies to evaluate depletion optimization initiatives and make recommendations to maximize near and long-term oil recovery.

Owning the RMT (Reservoir Management Team) input to the short-term business production forecast and work jointly with the ADP (Area Development Planning) Lead to maintain consistency and robustness, and respond nimbly to changes in reservoir performance, investment, wells or project delivery schedules.

Contributing to the Rumaila Risk Management Plan: Work closely with RMT, RST and ROO organizations, to influence surveillance planning and execution, well work planning and execution, NWD (New Well Delivery) operations, subsurface integration of outcomes, and optimization of area activity to protect and maximize value to the government and the IJV.

Proactively developing and maintaining reservoir performance and management tools.

Supporting the technical development of less experienced engineers, both in Sunbury and Iraq, and provide coaching in areas of specialism. Support the long-term goal of growing the capability of the Iraqi subsurface organization.

Presenting reservoir engineering workfronts and findings to internal and external stakeholders.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a University degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering (or related applied science engineering), the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Several years experience in technical reservoir engineering preferably within an operator environment.

Skilled experience in the following Reservoir Engineering competences: business forecasting, well and area performance management, depletion planning and reservoir management, waterflood management, surveillance planning and analysis, subsurface integration.

Direct hands-on experience with analytical / numerical Reservoir - Production/Petroleum Engineering toolkit (Saphir, PETEX IPM, Valnav).

Data science and analytics.

Experience coaching / mentoring junior engineers.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Stakeholder management skills with ability to understand needs and interests of multiple parties, find common ground and achieve win/win outcomes with minimum downtime.

Ability to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities

Ability to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization.

It would be beneficial to also have:

Experience in Project Management

Working experience with carbonate oilfield management

Experience in Agile working environments

Experience working in non-operated business environments.

An appreciation of the challenges, and value generated by, a highly diverse multi-company working environment presents.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Working, Carbonate Reservoirs, Carbonates, Coaching, Data Analytics, Depletion and Storage Management, Leadership Project Management, Mentoring, Production Management, Reservoir Engineering, Reservoir Management, Reservoir Modeling, Reservoir Monitoring, Subsurface, Surveillance, Waterflood optimization, Well and Area Performance Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.