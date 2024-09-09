Senior Reservoir Engineer - Simulation

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

The Reservoir Performance Prediction and Management (RPPM) Unit supports all bp regions with expert subsurface support. We are a team of reservoir engineers who focus on building and using reservoir simulation models to support region decisions on major projects, infill wells, reservoir management and forecasting.

As a Senior Reservoir Engineer your remit will be to lead development of workflows for integration of 4D seismic data into reservoir simulation models. Several of bp’s most highly valued assets have flagship 4D seismic programs, representing CAPEX investment of more than ~$400m. This exciting role will lead integration of these critical insights into reservoir simulation models for improved production management (e.g. infill drilling and waterflood optimization), making an essential contribution to the company’s ambition for progression of resources. The work is global and will give you the opportunity to contribute to a pioneering technology program and gain exposure to pioneering simulation techniques, new regions and build their personal network within bp.

What you will deliver

Lead development of workflows for integration of seismic insights into reservoir simulation models

A flexible and pragmatic problem-solving mindset while contributing to a pioneering technology program

Understand and keep the business context and geological realities in mind throughout the modelling process

Understand region needs and translate those needs into building the most appropriate tools

Lead model framing and fitness sessions as well as assist in technical assurance of reservoir simulation models

Review and ensure readiness of ISD/RPP inputs at the start of a modelling effort

Maintain a customer serving mindset

Be a strong example of bp’s values of One Team and Excellence

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having Bachelors or Master’s degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering (or related applied science engineering) it is important that the successful candidate also demonstrates:

Appreciation of how a decision can be informed by simulation modelling

Experience in reservoir simulation, uncertainty quantification and analysis, well and area performance management, depletion planning and reservoir management

Skillful communication and influencing skills

Track record of sharing learnings and building capability in others

Ability to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities

Ability to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization acting as a squad lead or member as required.

It would be beneficial to also have:

Skillful reservoir simulation competency level, including deep knowledge of the inputs, outputs, benefits and limitations of reservoir simulation software

Simulation 4D history match experience

Experience with interpreting 4D seismic insights for improved reservoir management, particularly to identify residual hydrocarbon in place (HRIP)

Experience with RE simulation toolkit (PETEX IPM, Nexus, TDRM/Fortuna, Bifrost, scripting)

Classical reservoir engineering experience

Waterflood management and/or gas reservoir management experience

Experience of using simulation models to support decisions

Awareness level in geology, geophysics and petrophysics

Stakeholder management experience

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.