Senior Reservoir Engineer – GSS/CCUS

Job summary

The Senior Reservoir Engineer is responsible for GSS and/or CCUS field and area development and/or storage plans and implementation, covering operation, surveillance, resources progression, risk management and technology. This role may include leadership duties. Support for other bp subsurface projects may be included as needed.



Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is bp’s global organization within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. Oil & Gas Solutions Reservoir Engineers support activity on diverse projects in deep-water exploration, appraisal, and production in Gulf of Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Trinidad and more. They work across all reservoir types, characterizing reservoirs and proposing amendments to depletion plans, as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.



Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS) is underground storage using proven technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization and a method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. CCUS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCUS can play a key role to help abate industries as they decarbonize and transition.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide sound Reservoir Engineering technical analysis, judgement, and guidance to support identification, evaluation and progression of value-generating resources

Support analyses, appraisal and development plans, and recommendations to progress resources and projects to sanction (GSS or CCUS)

Ensure subsurface products align to bp’s technical expectations for sanction decision quality of development.

Describe subsurface uncertainties and defining work products needed to sufficiently explore those uncertainties.

Generate development plan scenarios and concept screening to ensure an economic and viable development concept for sanction.

Lead project risk reviews and assurance reviews.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Bsc/Msc/PhD degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering or related applied science or engineering

At least 15 years experience in reservoir engineering or related experience

in reservoir engineering or related experience Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, strong interpersonal skills, integration skills, and technical leadership

Desirable Criteria:

GSS Support: Promote hydrocarbon resources progression by assessing surveillance and analogue data, development activities and materiality, and working across multi-disciplines to provide input and justification for reserves/resources estimation and reporting, following company’s guidelines.

CCUS Support: Promote storage complex progression by assessing surveillance and analogue data, development activities and materiality, and working across multi-disciplines to provide input and justification for CCUS project identification and progression, following company's guidelines.

Reservoir Performance Prediction and Integrated Subsurface Description expertise

Experience with bp processes including Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management, Subsurface Field Reviews, Major Project common process, and Area Development Plans.

Project Management skills / Squad Leadership

Direct hands-on experience with analytical / numerical RE toolkit (PETEX IPM, Nexus, Pressure Transient Analysis, Decline Curve Analysis)

Provide support for well and project planning processes, including drilling operations, well evaluations and facility options

Leadership

Demonstrate teamwork and collaboration skills to work closely with multi-functional teams including Subsurface, Wells, and Projects

Technical experience and technical judgment to be able to respectfully influence others, ensure technical best practice is applied

Strong communication skills to share technical learnings

Ability to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization

Resourceful stakeholder management experience

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!