Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Bp is looking for a Senior Reservoir Simulation Engineer! The work is global and will enable the successful candidate to gain exposure to new basins, new reservoirs, new regions and an increase their personal network within bp.The Reservoir Performance Prediction and Management (RPPM) Unit supports all bp regions with expert subsurface support. Within the Unit there are reservoir engineers who focus on building and using simulation models to support region decisions on major projects, infill wells, reservoir management and forecasting.Travel requirements for this role should not exceed 10% - dependent upon candidate location and project location.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead in building, updating and coaching others to use reservoir simulation models and ensembles in collaboration with RPBM geoscientists, geomodellers, petrophysicists and petroleum engineers in the BMPX Unit

Understand and keep the business context and geological realities in mind throughout the modelling process

Understand region needs and translate those needs into building the most appropriate tools

Lead model framing and fitness sessions as well as assist in technical assurance of simulation models

Review and ensure readiness of ISD/RPP inputs at the start of a modelling effort

Maintain a customer serving mindset

Be a strong example of bp’s values of One Team and Excellence

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelors degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering or related applied science engineering

Appreciation of how a decision can be informed by simulation modelling

Reservoir simulation, uncertainty quantification and analysis, well and area performance management, depletion planning and reservoir management

Strong communication and influencing skills

Track record of sharing learnings and building capability in others

Able to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities

Able to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization acting as a squad lead or member as required

In addition, it would be advantageous if you had:

Strong reservoir simulation competency level, including deep knowledge of the inputs, outputs, benefits and limitations of reservoir simulation software

Experience with RE simulation toolkit (PETEX IPM, Nexus, TDRM/Fortuna, Bifrost, scripting)

Classical reservoir engineering experience

Waterflood management and/or gas reservoir management experience

Experience of using simulation models to support decisions

Awareness level in geology and petrophysics

Stakeholder management experience

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.