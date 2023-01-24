Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Retail Accounting Analyst

Senior Retail Accounting Analyst

Senior Retail Accounting Analyst

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144648BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

.

The role is part of bp’s Mobility & Convenience (M&C) business, within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets.

As a Senior Retail Accounting Analyst, you will provide performance analysis and accounting services for the BP company owned; company operated (COCO) retail business in Australia and New Zealand. Liaise with our business partners in relation to sales and margin reporting and support the processing of corrective actions required in the provision of accurate and timely performance reporting

The Opportunity

  • Co-ordinate and deliver the provision of accounting services, profitability, balance sheet, cash flow and performance results to the retail business in accordance with the period end close timetable
  • Provide assurance on end-to-end ANZ Retail Site Cash reconciliation processes for the retail network and provide SME business support to the offshore reconciliation teams.
  • Process improvement experience across accounting processes with a strong lens in the Cash reconciliation environment
  • Support the provision of corporate and financial accounting services to the relevant sales organisation, ensuring prompt escalation and resolution of issues
  • Work with the finance performance reporting and control counterparts to ensure appropriate provision of MI to business as required
  • Support and maintain the loyalty cost and performance matrix and facilitate the monthly performance engagements with key stakeholders
  • Develop and maintain relationships with stakeholders, vendors, merchants, and other external service providers
  • Provide monthly P&L review, commentary and review in-line with budget forecasts and seasonality
  • Work with area and regional managers on the performance of COCO business
  • Prepare and administer the consolidated balance sheet activities for COCO operations in accordance with BSI standards and completed in a timely manner
  • Conduct quarterly risk reviews and develop recommendations to address new identified risks
  • Providing input and guidance for the correct accounting treatment and policy for newly marketed offers in line with IFRS and AASB standards
About you
We are looking for individuals who can build effective relationships and ensure your P&L and Balance Sheet assurance work is reflective of the business changes. Focus on continuous improvement specifically surrounding, DTPs, the tools we use and the excel reports we produce to ensure efficiencies are created. Along with these capabilities you will also have:
  • Degree qualified in relevant accounting/finance discipline
  • Member of, or currently studying to be a member of a recognized accounting body; CPA/CA
  • 3 – 5 years financial accounting or equivalent experience in retail business
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a key focus on attention to detail
  • Effective communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to liaise at all levels and effectively influence
What’s in it for you?
  • Opportunities to pursue your career and leadership aspirations in the direction you want as part of a global organization
  • Generous salary package including Annual cash bonus
  • 17.5% Annual leave loading
  • Flexible working arrangements
Please be aware all bp ANZ employees must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ

Apply Search all jobs at bp