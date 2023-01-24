Job summary

.

The role is part of bp’s Mobility & Convenience (M&C) business, within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets.



As a Senior Retail Accounting Analyst, you will provide performance analysis and accounting services for the BP company owned; company operated (COCO) retail business in Australia and New Zealand. Liaise with our business partners in relation to sales and margin reporting and support the processing of corrective actions required in the provision of accurate and timely performance reporting



The Opportunity

Co-ordinate and deliver the provision of accounting services, profitability, balance sheet, cash flow and performance results to the retail business in accordance with the period end close timetable

Provide assurance on end-to-end ANZ Retail Site Cash reconciliation processes for the retail network and provide SME business support to the offshore reconciliation teams.

Process improvement experience across accounting processes with a strong lens in the Cash reconciliation environment

Support the provision of corporate and financial accounting services to the relevant sales organisation, ensuring prompt escalation and resolution of issues

Work with the finance performance reporting and control counterparts to ensure appropriate provision of MI to business as required

Support and maintain the loyalty cost and performance matrix and facilitate the monthly performance engagements with key stakeholders

Develop and maintain relationships with stakeholders, vendors, merchants, and other external service providers

Provide monthly P&L review, commentary and review in-line with budget forecasts and seasonality

Work with area and regional managers on the performance of COCO business

Prepare and administer the consolidated balance sheet activities for COCO operations in accordance with BSI standards and completed in a timely manner

Conduct quarterly risk reviews and develop recommendations to address new identified risks

Providing input and guidance for the correct accounting treatment and policy for newly marketed offers in line with IFRS and AASB standards

Degree qualified in relevant accounting/finance discipline

Member of, or currently studying to be a member of a recognized accounting body; CPA/CA

3 – 5 years financial accounting or equivalent experience in retail business

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a key focus on attention to detail

Effective communication skills (written and verbal)

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to liaise at all levels and effectively influence

Opportunities to pursue your career and leadership aspirations in the direction you want as part of a global organization

Generous salary package including Annual cash bonus

17.5% Annual leave loading

Flexible working arrangements

We are looking for individuals who can build effective relationships and ensure your P&L and Balance Sheet assurance work is reflective of the business changes. Focus on continuous improvement specifically surrounding, DTPs, the tools we use and the excel reports we produce to ensure efficiencies are created. Along with these capabilities you will also have: