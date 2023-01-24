.
The role is part of bp’s Mobility & Convenience (M&C) business, within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets.
As a Senior Retail Accounting Analyst, you will provide performance analysis and accounting services for the BP company owned; company operated (COCO) retail business in Australia and New Zealand. Liaise with our business partners in relation to sales and margin reporting and support the processing of corrective actions required in the provision of accurate and timely performance reporting
The Opportunity