We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Retail Site Accountant – Polish Speaking

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Support delivery of Reporting services to the businesses

Execution of timely monthly, quarterly and annual close processes, and accurate reporting in accordance with Finance Standards and Practices in liaison with the relevant business

Engage in the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and Tax analyses through liaison with Statutory/Tax Reporting teams and external auditors

Help the Business and Partners in understanding General Ledger

Support the General Ledgers relating to assigned clients including reviewing and/or processing Journals for the Business e.g. allocations and adjustments

Support the Indirect Tax Team where necessary, Internal Control – Produce reconciliations (and supporting evidence where necessary) to ensure the BSC meets its Balance Sheet Integrity obligations and review and test control compliance

Collaborate and review work of Outsourced Service Providers

Work with other BSC Process Teams including Payables, Cash & Banking Accounts Payable to ensure data entering ledgers is high quality and accurate.

Perform Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Identify efficiencies that drive optimization, continuous improvement and operational excellence. Support the development of a continuous improvement culture

Participate in projects providing process input to project management ensuring that outcomes meet operational capability

Support Team Leads through the escalation of critical operational / commercial and performance issues

Execute complex financial reconciliations, consolidation of the reports, quality checks, run ad hoc analyses and reports

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in Polish and English language

Solid experience in a business accounting support environment

Proven experience in the field of Finance

Digital proficiency in MS applications and ERP systems

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Great stakeholder management skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.