Senior Reward Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of consistent and efficient reward and/or benefits frameworks, policies, processes and advice using sound analytical and technical capabilities in the reward/benefits space in order to support organisational objectives, reward/benefit priorities and implementation of strategy.

People & Culture



HR Group



Key Accountabilities

Accountable for providing accurate and timely reward specialist advice

Consistent application of reward & wellbeing processes and policy in line with bp group standards.

Conduct assurance on compliance with policies and local regulatory requirements.

Manage Asia Pacific countries reward & wellbeing plans, including health and retirement plans.

Manage annual reward & wellbeing cyclical processes, such as annual performance & reward review, employee share plans and benefit schemes, at a local level.

Ensure reward & wellbeing related communication tools and materials are up to date and readily available to employees

Support local, regional and global reward projects as required.

Provision of specialist advice in the design of reward & wellbeing solutions and management of their implementation at a Asia Pacific local country level.

Support any local collective bargaining agreement negotiations and implement outcomes

Management of local reward & wellbeing vendors/suppliers

Essential Education And Experience

Degree qualified (desired but not essential)

Minimum 6 years reward experience (either consulting or corporate role)

Strong reward operational skills

Solid knowledge of the regulatory, legal and social requirements for reward and performance management in Malaysia.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proficient in English.

Mandarin proficiency is preferred.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Benefits plan management, Compensation Plans, Compensation Review, Employee Compensation and Benefits, Reward Strategies, Total Reward Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.