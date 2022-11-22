The Senior Rig Engineer for Thunder Horse and Mad Dog will be responsible for leading projects and asset integrity via project engineers and the rig's drilling contractor. Projects historically include: structural modifications, digital system installations, high-grading of rig system equipment and major maintenance routines. Will report directly to the Well Operations Manager. Responsible for preparing and delivering on capital budgets in excess of $20MM per year. Projects are delivered in support of Wells and Production Operations. Ultimately responsible for working with individual Project Engineers, Drilling Contractors, Production Stakeholders and Well Site Leaders on developing priorities and execution programs.
-Need to understand the Drilling Contractor & contract - support the offshore team and WSUPs (Valaris onshore team) in keeping them honest and being able to reply to Exxon audit questions / be part of day to day operations
