Job summary

The Senior Rig Engineer for Thunder Horse and Mad Dog will be responsible for leading projects and asset integrity via project engineers and the rig's drilling contractor. Projects historically include: structural modifications, digital system installations, high-grading of rig system equipment and major maintenance routines. Will report directly to the Well Operations Manager. Responsible for preparing and delivering on capital budgets in excess of $20MM per year. Projects are delivered in support of Wells and Production Operations. Ultimately responsible for working with individual Project Engineers, Drilling Contractors, Production Stakeholders and Well Site Leaders on developing priorities and execution programs.

Key Accountabilities

Planning and execution of various offshore projects through coordination with individual Project Engineers, Planners and stakeholders within Wells and Production

Leading two agile teams of contractors to deliver asset management and maintain project delivery while maintaining stakeholder objectives

Developing and delivering on annual capital budgets

Developing best practices and standards for Project Management and reporting, ensure consistency and high standards across Thunder Horse and Mad Dog project teams

Supporting day-to-day activities of individual Well Superintendents facilitating needs of the Projects Teams with functional groups in Wells and Production

Provide engineering and operational solutions to businesses

Provide Well Operations and Engineering teams opportunities for new technology to enhance rig efficiency and safety

Provide guidance for Well Operations process and procedures including but not limited too; Work Instruction Management, Bridging Documents, Risk Assessment, CMMS auditing, Leadership Field Inspections, Quarterly Performance Reviews, Contractor Performance Review, etc.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 10 years of Offshore Rig Operations or Offshore Rig Project Management

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively across teams

In depth understanding of drilling rig systems and relevant industry standards

Exceptional leadership, time management, facilitation and organization skills

Experience with Process Hazard (PHA) methods including HAZOP, LOPA, PSSR, What-If Hazard Assessment, Checklist Hazard Assessment and Hazard Assessment Statements

Ability to manage multiple teams utilizing agile methods via DevOps

Ability to work with Production by understanding their process and taking an Agile approach

-Need to understand the Drilling Contractor & contract - support the offshore team and WSUPs (Valaris onshore team) in keeping them honest and being able to reply to Exxon audit questions / be part of day to day operations

Must be open to change as priorities change often for TH & MD

Need to self-manage

Be able to understand when to push project engineers for detail and when to not get to deep into the details

Be able to motivate the team to achieve goals

Be willing to take on ad hoc responsibilities

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

