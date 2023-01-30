Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Rig Engineer / Senior Well Site Leader to join us.



The Senior Rig Engineer / Senior Well Site Leader - Rig and Vessel Intake will be accountable for executing the Rig Intake Startup Operating Practice (RISOP) including rig verification action closure to deliver safe, reliable and on-time rig and vessel start-up.



Job location: Sunbury / Aberdeen (UK) or Houston (US)



Key Accountabilities:

Support continuous improvement of the RISOP practice and embed lessons learned to improve bp’s process for rig intake.

Work with Well Site Leader’s (WSL), Engineers, and Well Superintendents (WSUP) in businesses to translate well operational requirements to Rig Statement of Requirements (SOR) and Request for Proposal (RFP) for rig capability, identify modification requirements and support rig selection choices.

Be informed by/participate in Technical Support Visits and Pre-Contract Rig Verifications to inform contract award and focus areas during RISOP/IRSP execution including the Major Upgrades Rig List (MURL).

Support the rig contracting and rig selection process.

Execute RISOP activities (Major Accident Risk (MAR) reviews, risk assessments, bridging documents, HAZOPs, third party surveys and installation, rig mods and upgrades, crew competency, Day 1 Procedure reviews, etc.) for assigned rig and vessel intakes working collaboratively with Rig and Vessel Intake Team expertise, wells organization Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and region teams to assure seamless rig and vessel startups.

Interface with drilling contractor, rig verification team and region WSUP and WSLs to coordinate rig verification requirements and execution and work with drilling contractor and bp teams to close Category 1 and 2A Milestone Based actions to facilitate timely rig or vessel startup.

Participate in development of rig and vessel capability strategic objectives for Intelligent Automation, Emission Reduction, Integrated Services, etc. to deliver bps strategic purpose and aims.

Essential Experience:

Previous experience with Offshore Rig Operations, Offshore Rig Project Management, Offshore rig audit/verification or rig engineering.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively across teams.

In depth understanding of drilling rig equipment, systems and relevant industry standards.

Exceptional leadership, time management, facilitation and organization skills.

Experience with Process Hazard (PHA) methods including HAZOP, LOPA, PSSR, What-If Hazard Assessment, Checklist Hazard Assessment and Hazard Assessment Statements

Ability to manage multiple teams utilizing agile methods via DevOps.

Ability to work with Production by understanding their process and taking an Agile approach.

Need to understand the Drilling Contractor & contract - support the regional drilling teams.

Must be open to change as priorities change often.

Be willing to take on ad hoc responsibilities.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!