Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Senior Rig Verifier - Blow Out and Well Control Equipment (BOPE)

Accountabilities:

Conduct verification activities and other assignments in support of the agreed Wells Rig Verification Annual Plan by focusing on prioritised Wells enduring risks including applicable barrier effectiveness and emerging risks.

Review pre-read materials and prepare system specific test plans (where applicable), daily plans, and sampling strategy based on the verification scope and role(s).

Develop findings which clearly outline the gaps that exist between current practices and requirements and categorise these to reflect impairment of selected barrier effectiveness.

Clarify and collaboratively support closure of Findings and related Actions.

While working in verification teams, build positive and collaborative relationships.

Role model and advocate of bp’s Beliefs demonstrating outstanding leadership and leading by example with respect to safety compliance and ethical leadership at all times.

Promote and support Organisational learning within Rig Verification to systematically codify RV learnings and enable continuous improvement and risk reduction across Wells.

Rotator position (3/3) supporting wells operations globally

Key Criteria and essential experience:

Valid BOSIET/FOET and Medical Certification of Fitness for Offshore Work

Proven experience of work in BOPE (Surface and Subsea)

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU)

Failure Mode and Effect Analysis Studies

Experience in Supervisory position as Subsea Superintendent or Senior Subsea Engineer

Experience with main Original Equipment Manufactures (OEM)equipment, Cameron and National Oilwell Varco / Shaffer.

Undertaken roles as a BOPE verifier / auditor

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal

Computer literate

Qualifications:

Technical / Engineering bachelor degree or equivalent in a relevant technical subject or equivalent experience

Location / Site:

Rotator (3 weeks on/off – global portfolio)

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

