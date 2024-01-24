Senior Rig Verifier

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Rig Verification Team is looking for a qualified candidate for the Rig Verifier Marine Technical position. The Rig Verifier will report directly to the Rig Verification Manager and will be responsible for conducting verification activities relating to the Marine Technical in support of the Rig Verification annual plan. The Rig Verifier will collaborate with other Rig Verifiers to clearly outline the gaps that exist between current practices and requirements, categories findings in line with bp major accident risk barriers. The role is rotational (3/3) and the Rig Verifier will have a back to back. The Rig Verifier will be required to travel internationally in support global operations as required.



Job Description:

Conduct verification activities and other assignments in support of the agreed Wells Rig Verification Annual Plan by focusing on prioritised Wells enduring risks including applicable barrier effectiveness and emerging risks.

Review pre-read materials and prepare system specific test plans (where applicable), daily plans, and sampling strategy based on the verification scope and role(s).

Develop findings which clearly outline the gaps that exist between current practices and requirements and categorise these to reflect impairment of selected barrier effectiveness.

Clarify and collaboratively support closure of Findings and related Actions.

While working in verification teams, build positive and collaborative relationships.

Role model and advocate of bp’s Beliefs demonstrating outstanding leadership and leading by example with respect to safety compliance and ethical leadership at all times.

Promote and support Organisational learning within Rig Verification to systematically codify RV learnings and enable continuous improvement and risk reduction across Wells.

Rotator position (3/3) supporting wells operations globally

Key Criteria:

Valid Chief Engineer class 1 certification

Valid BOSIET/FOET and Medical Certification of Fitness for Offshore Work

Proven experience of work in:

Marine Engineering and Dynamic positioning (DP) systems

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU) / Offshore Vessel Audits

Failure Mode and Effect Analysis Studies

Experience in role of Chief Engineer on DP Rigs

Experience in Supervisory position

Experience in Power Management and Rig Management Systems

Undertaken roles as a Marine verifier / auditor

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal

Computer literate

Location / Site:

Rotator (3 weeks on/off supporting global portfolio)

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

