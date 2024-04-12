Job summary

Production & Operations



Wells Group



As the Senior Rig Verifier (Lifting and Safety Management System) you conduct verification activities and other assignments in support of the agreed Wells Rig Verification Annual Plan by focusing on prioritised Wells enduring risks including applicable barrier effectiveness and emerging risks.

Review pre-read materials and prepare system specific test plans (where applicable), daily plans, and sampling strategy based on the verification scope and role(s).

Develop findings which clearly outline the gaps that exist between current practices and requirements and categorise these to reflect impairment of selected barrier effectiveness.

Clarify and collaboratively support closure of Findings and related Actions.

While working in verification teams, build positive and collaborative relationships.

Role model and advocate of bp’s Beliefs demonstrating outstanding leadership and leading by example with respect to safety compliance and ethical leadership at all times.

Promote and support Organisational learning within Rig Verification to systematically codify RV learnings and enable continuous improvement and risk reduction across Wells.

Understanding and familiarization of API RP 2D Operation and Maintenance of Offshore Cranes

Rotator position (3/3) supporting wells operations globally

Mechanical Engineering Degree (or equivalent)

Valid BOSIET/FOET and Medical Certification of Fitness for Offshore Work

+10 years’ experience of work in offshore lifting and safety management systems

Experience in Supervisory position for lifting support (Offshore crane operations)

Undertaken role as a verifier / auditor or qualified crane inspector covering offshore lifting and safety management systems

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal

Computer literate

Rotator (3 weeks on/off supporting global portfolio)

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



