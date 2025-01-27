Senior Risk & ESG&S Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Supply, Trading & Shipping



HSSE Group



You are responsible for enabling sustainable risk management and providing expertise in risk and governance for operational and exposure risks within ST&S. You are also involve in advising and assuring environmental requirements related to supply, trading and shipping (ST&S) activities.

Lead the Sustainability and Carbon agenda regionally, supporting the delivery of functional assurance, carbon savings, sustainable emission reduction and company corporate ambition/strategy.

Lead all aspects of social accountabilities and associated programs, coordinating risk/impact reduction measures at the local/regional level.

Develop and deliver effective environmental and social management policies and procedures, including leading environmental and social studies, research, and survey activities.

Provide subject matter expertise in support of permitting activities, internal and external reporting, and conduct environmental and compliance self-verification activities.

Drive management and promote environmental best practices through operational guidance and training, coaching, and advising leadership on environmental regulatory and bp environmental requirements.

Lead self-verification activities and environmental risk assessments as required.

Ensure compliance with group and business risk management principles and reporting. Support enterprise risk management to identify, assess, respond to, and monitor risks in ST&S.

Maintain risk registers and risk information, notify appropriate partners about risks, get endorsement on risk identification and reporting, and call out risks where required.

Lead the development and implementation of bp risk management processes, continuously embed best practices, and support others collaboratively. Influence partners for adequate risk management and support using the risk culture.

Provide insights, expertise, and support for enhancing the management of risks, including operated assets, process safety, and exposure risks from third-party operations or other partnerships (e.g., NOJVs, projects) and for ST&S digital agenda.

Provide input, where applicable, to the implementation of the HSE strategy, including digitalization, using risk and value information for strategic decisions.

Collaboratively work with key partners to ensure that risk management principles are adequately implemented and verifiable.

Support the delivery and development of the 3 lines of defense plan and engage with the second line (S&ORA) and third line (Internal Audit) of defense to discuss and identify better risk management initiatives.

Support regional businesses on their delivery of the risk committees.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Degree or equivalent experience in engineering, geosciences, environmental or related degree or professional risk management experience in oil and gas, chemical or manufacturing industries.

Detailed understanding and experience in climate, environment, labour /social risk, corporate/national governance. Through the view of functional assurance.

Track record of influencing teams and building and maintaining productive relationships with key partners.

Validated experience in implementing environmental performance improvement and willingness to challenge status quo where appropriate to make change happen

Knowledge and experience in risk management application/ support and life cycle analysis.

Ability to effectively prioritize work on a continual basis, working to short deadlines.

Ability to work constructively with senior leadership to influence necessary cultural changes needed to systematically improve safe, reliable, and compliant operations/ joint ventures.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



