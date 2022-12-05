Senior Risk & Governance Advisor

Job summary

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The Senior Risk and Governance Advisor reports to Trading & Shipping (T&S) Risk and Governance Senior Manager and is responsible for enabling a sustainable risk management, providing risk and governance expertise in operational and exposure risks within T&S.

The role holder provides support to the organization to manage their risks and taking them into account when making key business decisions. These include, overseeing and performance management of T&S risks, including people, asset operations and exposure (e.g., non-operated joint venture, projects, 3rd party activities).

The role requires a good enterprise risk management, process safety and asset management understanding, bringing practices into implementation, influencing others and collaboration skills.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure compliance with group and business risk management principles and reporting. Support the enterprise risk management to identify, assess, respond, and monitor the risks in T&S. Maintain the risk registers and risk information up to date, notify appropriate collaborators about the risk, get endorsement on the risk identification and reporting and report / advance the risks where required. Lead the development and implementation of the bp risk management processes, continuously embed best practices and support others collaboratively. Influence collaborators for adequate risk management and support using the risk culture. Provide insights, expertise and support for enhancing the management of risks, including operated assets, process safety and exposure risks from third party operations or other partnerships (e.g., NOJVs, projects) and for T&S digital agenda. Lead the ‘Major Accident Risk’ review processes, introduce pragmatic risk assessment solutions and continuously leverage value adding processes and assessments for the risk management. Lead and govern the development and implementation of the Management of Change process. Act as a Single Point of Contact and advisor on:

Ability to work constructively with senior leadership to influence necessary operational and cultural changes needed to systematically improve safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Operational and enterprise risk management experience and skills.

Knowledge and experience in quantitative and qualitative risk assessments.

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in engineering, environmental or safety subject area.

Collaborative and agile working skills and capability.

Strong influencing and persuasion skills.

Ability to assess, simplify and communicate complex, numerical and statistical data and concepts.

Skilled in consensus-building, networking, and delivering through others without direct line management accountability.

Knowledge and experience in asset operations and process safety, hazards and barriers identification and the assessment of risks.

a. Risk bowties,b. Risk action plans,c. NOJV and projects risk management oversight, support, and reporting.d. Major accident risk assessments.8. Provide input, where applicable, to the implementation of the HSE strategy, including digitalization, using risk and value information for strategic decisions.9. Collaborate with the key partners to ensure that the risk management principles are adequately implemented and verifiable.10. Where required, support the delivery and development of the 3 lines of defense plan and engage with the second line (S&ORA) and third line (Group audit) of defense to discuss and identify better risk management initiatives.11. Support the regional businesses on their delivery of the risk committees.Essential EducationDegree or equivalent experience in engineering or professional risk management experience in oil and gas, chemical or manufacturing industries.Essential ExperienceDesirable CriteriaFor Internal ApplicantsPlease submit your My Profile and last 2 year-end My Plans that include Line Manager comments and ratings.Why join bpAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!