At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.
Could you support our global team providing Rotating Equipment Engineering expertise?
We now have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer to join our Production Management Unit (PMU) - Rotating Equipment team and contribute to our long-term results.
The PMU mission is to partner with our facility support teams (Production Delivery Units) to manage performance, health and optimization of production systems, improving current and future value on a global level whilst driving down emissions.
This role primarily supports the Gulf of Mexico and will preferentially be based in Houston, Texas, with an option to be located remotely in either Aberdeen, or Sunbury, UK.
As a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer in the PMU, you will have a unique opportunity to blend field expertise with digital technologies. You will play a vital role in providing high quality surveillance and optimisation of rotating equipment whilst also contributing to the development of next-generation digital tools. You will deliver production value for our facilities and wider business through close monitoring of Rotating Equipment system health and performance, inclusive of energy usage and emissions. You will collaborate extensively with other squads, teams and third parties to manage performance, carbon and vulnerabilities.
In more detail, you will have the great opportunity to:
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognise that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!