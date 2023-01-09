Job summary

Job Profile Summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.

Could you support our global team providing Rotating Equipment Engineering expertise?

About the opportunity:

We now have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer to join our Production Management Unit (PMU) - Rotating Equipment team and contribute to our long-term results.

The PMU mission is to partner with our facility support teams (Production Delivery Units) to manage performance, health and optimization of production systems, improving current and future value on a global level whilst driving down emissions.

This role primarily supports the Gulf of Mexico and will preferentially be based in Houston, Texas, with an option to be located remotely in either Aberdeen, or Sunbury, UK.

About the role:

As a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer in the PMU, you will have a unique opportunity to blend field expertise with digital technologies. You will play a vital role in providing high quality surveillance and optimisation of rotating equipment whilst also contributing to the development of next-generation digital tools. You will deliver production value for our facilities and wider business through close monitoring of Rotating Equipment system health and performance, inclusive of energy usage and emissions. You will collaborate extensively with other squads, teams and third parties to manage performance, carbon and vulnerabilities.

In more detail, you will have the great opportunity to:

Provide surveillance and monitoring of Rotating Equipment to understand health and performance, identify weak signals, operating limit excursions, vulnerabilities and optimisation/improvement opportunities

Collate and interpret basic care exceptions, lube oil analysis reports, vibration data and system-generated alerts to provide a holistic view of rotating equipment condition and performance

Develop, deploy and maintain digital models to optimise Rotating Equipment performance and identify early deviations from expected behaviour

Become a trusted partner for assigned facilities, providing high quality, prioritised and actionable insights

Provide common, or fleet-wide insights to bp Solutions/PSU for further investigation, and/or input into equipment strategies

Through your understanding of technical requirements, influence the selection and development of digital tools to enhance capability and drive efficiency improvement

Drive Continuous Improvement in Rotating Equipment monitoring and surveillance by investigating “missed” events and implementing lessons learned to avoid recurrence

Provide data insights for initial 5-Whys and RCFA investigations as required

Collaborate closely with a range of condition monitoring providers and machinery OEMs to improve monitoring capability, equipment reliability and value realisation.

About you:

You will have a degree qualification in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent and 10+ years of relevant industry experience through which you will have acquired a comprehensive understanding of Rotating Equipment operation, maintenance and failure modes, specifically those relating to gas turbines, centrifugal compressors and pumps. A knowledge of Bently System 1 Evo, Palantir, Python, (or similar analytical tools), machinery control and protection systems is essential.

You must be a proficient collaborator and communicator with proven influencing skills, self-leadership and a bias for action. Equally important are your knowledge and practical application of condition monitoring techniques, a reliability mindset and desire for personal growth, particularly in digital technologies.

Why join us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognise that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!