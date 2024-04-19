Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer, PMU

This role is not eligible for relocation

We now have a unique opportunity for a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer to join our Production Management Unit (PMU) - Rotating Equipment team and contribute to our long-term results.



The PMU mission is to partner with our facility support teams (Production Delivery Units) to manage performance, health and optimisation of production systems, maximising current and future value on a global level whilst driving down emissions. The role supports the AGT (Azerbaijan – Georgia – Turkey) region and will be based in Baku.



Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Provide surveillance and monitoring of Rotating Equipment to understand health and performance, identify weak signals, operating limit excursions, vulnerabilities and optimisation/improvement opportunities.

Collate and interpret basic care exceptions, lube oil analysis reports, vibration data and system-generated alerts to provide a comprehensive view of Rotating Equipment condition and performance.

Develop, deploy and maintain digital models to optimise Rotating Equipment performance and identify early deviations from expected behaviour.

Become a valued partner for the AGT machinery community, providing high quality, prioritised and actionable insights with follow up to ensure timely, pragmatic implementation.

Provide common, or fleet-wide insights to bp Solutions/PSU for further investigation, and/or input into equipment strategies.

Through your understanding of technical requirements, influence the selection and development of digital tools to enhance capability and drive efficiency improvement.

Drive Continuous Improvement in Rotating Equipment monitoring and surveillance by investigating “missed” events and implementing lessons learned to avoid recurrence.

Provide data insights for initial 5-Whys and RCFA investigations as required.

Collaborate closely with a range of condition monitoring providers and machinery OEMs to improve monitoring capability, equipment reliability and value realisation.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

A degree qualification in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.

10+ years of relevant industry experience through which you will have acquired a comprehensive understanding of Rotating Equipment operation, maintenance and failure modes, specifically those relating to gas turbines, centrifugal compressors and pumps.

Knowledge of Bently System 1 Evo, Palantir, Python, (or similar analytical tools), machinery control and protection systems is essential.

Exceptional collaborator and communicator with proven influencing and mentoring skills, self-leadership and a bias for action. Equally important are your knowledge and practical application of condition monitoring techniques, a reliability approach and desire for personal growth, particularly in digital technologies.



Why join us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



We recognise that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



