Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer - Production Management Unit

Job summary

Role Synopsis



As a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer in the PMU, you will have a unique opportunity to blend discipline expertise with digital technologies. You will play a vital role in providing high quality surveillance and optimization of rotating equipment whilst also contributing to the development of next-generation digital tools. You will deliver production value for our facilities and wider business through close monitoring of Rotating Equipment system health and performance, inclusive of energy usage and emissions. You will collaborate extensively with other squads, teams and third parties to manage performance, carbon and vulnerabilities.





Key Accountabilities

Provide surveillance and monitoring of Rotating Equipment to understand health and performance, identify weak signals, operating limit excursions, vulnerabilities and optimization/improvement opportunities.

Collate and interpret basic care exceptions, lube oil analysis reports, vibration data and system-generated alerts to provide a holistic view of rotating equipment condition and performance.

Develop, deploy, and maintain digital models to optimize Rotating Equipment performance and identify early deviations from expected behavior.

Become a trusted partner for assigned facilities, providing high quality, prioritized and actionable insights.

Provide common, or fleet-wide insights to bp Solutions/PSU for further investigation, and/or input into equipment strategies.

Through your understanding of technical requirements, influence the selection and development of digital tools to enhance capability and drive efficiency improvement.

Drive Continuous Improvement in Rotating Equipment monitoring and surveillance by investigating “missed” events and implementing lessons learned to avoid recurrence.

Provide data insights for initial 5-Whys and RCFA investigations as required.

Collaborate closely with a range of condition monitoring providers and machinery OEMs to improve monitoring capability, equipment reliability and value realization.

Essential Education/Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.

10 years of relevant industry experience through which you will have acquired a comprehensive understanding of Rotating Equipment operation, maintenance, and failure modes, specifically those relating to gas turbines, centrifugal compressors, and pumps.

Knowledge of Bently System 1 Evo, Palantir, Python, (or similar analytical tools), machinery control and protection systems is essential.

You must be a proficient collaborator and communicator with proven influencing skills, self-leadership and a bias for action.

knowledge and practical application of condition monitoring techniques, a reliability mindset and desire for personal growth, particularly in digital technologies.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!