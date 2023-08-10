Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer to join us. As a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer you will support the development of the technical scope of project options, specifically for rotating equipment, to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects. At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base. The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead. This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs and vectors. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery. The locations for delivery varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development. The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Senior role in leading technical and engineering scope development during front project stages for rotating equipment.

Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers.

Provide technical engineering support and oversight during the detailed and execute project stages.

Supports the engineering leadership in compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs and input to the BOD.

Maintains oversight of performance of contractor for discipline scope.

Input to key decisions (Rotating Equipment philosophies and scope), with ownership of all Rotating Equipment related decisions.

Ensures key stakeholders (inc. S&ORA) are actively involved in the project and are consulted on technical issues.

Responsible for input to the preparation of Rotating Equipment procurement packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings and performance management of non-centralised procurement.

Support BP centralised procurement of relevant packages.

Essential Experience / Qualification

Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Experience of overseeing rotating equipment engineering work in a Contractor’s Design Office.

Experience working in a discipline leadership role, managing Engineering contractor performance.

Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and good knowledge of project processes.

Experience working with main rotating equipment contractors through project stages.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.