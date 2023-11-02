Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

United States of America - Texas - Houston, United States of America - Washington - Blaine, Trinidad and Tobago - Port Of Spain, United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, United States of America - Illinois - Chicago

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing specialist Rotating Equipment engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

About the Role:

The senior Rotating Equipment Engineer is the Domain Expert (SME) providing technical advice and strategic direction across all major machinery types – Turbines, Compressors, Pumps and Engines across the bp Global fleet.

The nature of the bp above region Rotating Engineer role means the engineer must be self-motivated and capable of working independently as part of a wider team. The role works with the RE discipline lead centrally above region.

Drives Continuous Improvement to reduce the cost of equipment ownership and associated production deferral

Understands Rotating Equipment (RE) performance, machine integrity and management of risk.

Supports work preparation, and execution (by exception) in case of break down

Contributes to, and learns from others through the local and Global Rotating Equipment Community of Practice

Key Responsibilities:

Provides Rotating Equipment engineering technical support to regional, facility and site Operations teams.

Provides guidance on Condition Monitoring of RE plant for designated facilities in conjunction with others. Understands and reports on equipment health, integrity and performance.

Identifies, recommends and validates corrective actions.

Drives Continuous Improvement through identification and effective management of RE vulnerabilities.

Ensures RE risks are managed, communicated, and brought up as appropriate.

Drives vendor performance through effective engagement, priority alignment and provision of objective feedback, including the raising of Non-Conformance reports where appropriate. Perform routine engineering calculations in support of facility operations.

Recommends technical change for RE for operating facilities in-line with improvement opportunities; ensuring all change is managed and risk-assessed appropriately

Supports development and implementation of standardised operating and maintenance practices and tools for RE. Including sharing standard processes from within bp and cross industry takeaways.

Ensures compliance with relevant BP practices, industry codes and regulatory requirements including internal and external verification. Participate in, or lead incident and technical investigations as required, including communication of lessons learned to all levels.

Provides guidance on development, selection, implementation, maintenance and operation of Machinery technology taking into account strategic alignment, regulatory compliance and cost.

Work with internal customers, industry groups, universities, regulatory agencies and suppliers

Commit to personal professional development and that of others, e.g. technicians, through training, coaching and competency management

Role Requirements:

Rotating Equipment Engineering experience in oil and gas operations, or with equipment manufacturer/service provider.

Detailed understanding of gas turbines, centrifugal compressors, pumps, diesel engines and their support systems and ancillaries.

Degree qualified, preferably in Mechanical Engineering.

10+ years of relevant rotating equipment engineering experience covering theory and practical application.

Led, or worked as part of a multi-disciplinary team that has delivered proven reliability and business improvements.

Highly proficient communicator both verbally and in written the form, readily able to adapt style to target audience.

Innovative, with a bias for action. Delivery-focused, striving to implement practical, value-adding solutions.

Good management and interpersonal skills i.e. influencing skills, leadership, mentoring, and coaching.

Respected teammate able to comfortably liaise with personnel at all levels, both internal and external to the Company

Able to travel offshore or internationally as required with relevant certification.

Active driving license

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay?

$170K-$210K *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits .



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

