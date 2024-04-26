Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

As a bp Solutions Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer, you will play a vital role in providing deep Rotating Equipment Engineering (REE) expertise and judgment in service of all Production & Operations sites.

This role works within a team of experienced rotating equipment engineers that support bps operating sites across the globe supplying engineers time and deep technical knowledge where required to bps benefit.

One of the primary responsibilities will be to ensure that pragmatic solutions are recommended for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination, carbon footprint reduction and engineering standardisation in support of safe, reliable, efficient, and compliant operations.

All work will be undertaken with a right first time ethic: Do it right, do it once - in line with bps drive to improve efficient delivery of work.

Key Accountabilities:

You will provide deep technical Rotating Equipment support to regional, facility and site Operations teams both remotely and in person where appropriate.

Provide guidance on Condition Monitoring of RE plant in conjunction with others. Understand and report on equipment health, integrity and performance. Identify, recommend and implement corrective actions.

You will drive Continuous Improvement through identification and effective management of RE vulnerabilities.

You will ensure RE risks are understood managed, communicated, and called out as appropriate.

Drive vendor performance through effective engagement, priority alignment and provision of objective feedback, including the raising of Non-Conformance reports where appropriate.

Recommend technical change for RE for operating facilities in-line with improvement opportunities; ensuring all change is managed and risk-assessed appropriately

You will own, development and implement standardised operating and maintenance practices and tools for RE. Including sharing standard processes from within bp and cross industry takeaways.

Ensure compliance with relevant BP practices, industry codes and regulatory requirements including internal and external verification. Participate in, or lead incident and technical investigations as required, including communication of lessons learned to all levels and sites.

Work with internal customers, industry groups, universities, regulatory agencies and suppliers ensuring standard methodologies are developed and shared.

You will commit to personal professional development and direct support of others graduates, less experienced engineers and site technicians.

You Will Work With:

This role also works closely with the Innovations & Engineering rotating equipment team mainly in the development of our engineering practices.

Your teams work comes mainly from the refining and production regions with the goal to ensure all bps sites are operating safely with high reliability and availability of its machinery and with minimal but identified machine vulnerabilities. This will involve working with the site teams, equipment vendors and industry experts to understand issues and deliver reliable recommendations.

Where the issue is wider than rotating equipment you collaborate within a multi-discipline team, for this machinery team it is usually process, process safety, instrumentation & control, automation and static mechanical but not limited to those.

This team also supports the wider rotating equipment discipline health and you'll engage with the central and sites teams and their management to assure the continued improvement of the disciplines' health.

Education:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related subject area, as well as having achieved Chartered / Professional Engineer status or recent evidence of you working towards this status.

Desirable criteria:

It would be beneficial that you have experience and a good technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, reliability and operations of rotating equipment in oil & gas processing facilities.

In addition to your technical experience a working knowledge and evidence of the application of governing codes, industry standards and regulations relevant to rotating equipment will support your long-term success within this role.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



