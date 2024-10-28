Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

P&O bpSolutions Engineering houses bp's leading discipline engineering deep technical experts. As a Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer, you will report to the Rotating Equipment Discipline Leader and be responsible for providing deep technical expertise in rotating systems across bp.

Responsible for providing specialist Rotating Equipment engineering expertise to projects and operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

The nature of the Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer role means the engineer must be self-motivated and capable of working independently as part of a wider team.

You will provide deep technical specialist expertise in Rotating Equipment Engineering in support of bp's businesses.

You will deliver expertise through:

Recommendation of technical solutions.

Appraisal of technology developments.

Leadership of engineering studies (including supporting the low carbon agenda).

Risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) work.

Contributing to the strategic long-term development of the discipline.

Implementing engineering technical practices to support safe design and operation of critical assets.

Ensuring BP requirements are incorporated into our designs by direct ownership and maintenance of rotating equipment Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs).

Being an active member of the relevant engineering communities (e.g. the rotating equipment CoP etc.) and shares best practice and learnings.

How you will deliver;

By following bp's Engineering Principles, complying with bp's Code of Conduct, and modelling bp's ‘How we work’ principles.

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or higher qualification in an Engineering discipline.

Preferred education/certifications:

Hold, or be working towards, appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. C.Eng., PE).

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

12-20+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

The successful applicant will have expert skills within the following specific areas of practice;

Centrifugal compressors and their ancillary systems.

Pumps and seals.

Monitoring and protection systems for machinery.

Machinery Maintenance and Overhaul processes.

Specification and selection of machinery.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Although the role is technical in nature, a broad range of technical, operations and communication skills are necessary to succeed in this position. The ability to network and leverage these skills both internally and with partners and industry bodies will be key to the position's success.

Reciprocating compressors and their ancillary systems.

Machinery trouble shooting.

Gas Turbine Driver and Generator sets.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate at all levels of the business.

Strong business sense and commercial acumen.

Good influencing skills at all levels of the organisation.

Ability to work in multi-cultural environments.

Able to analyse data and present results to a variety of audiences.

Excellent organizational, planning, and prioritizing abilities.

Familiarity with relevant Country and international legislation, codes and standards.

Familiar with work processes and systems, including maintenance management systems.

Demonstrable experience of Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) investigation techniques to identify true root cause.

Develops and maintains strong technical relationships with key stakeholders and Operating Functions.

You will work with

Production & Refining Teams:

The successful candidate will join the Rotating Equipment Engineering team which is part of the Mechanical Engineering team within P&O bpSolutions Engineering and hosts Subject Matter Experts in the following sub-disciplines: Static Mechanical, Rotating Equipment, Pipelines, Subsea and Risers.

P&O bpSolutions Engineering has centrally based teams of experienced specialist engineers covering Production (incl. Projects and Operations), Refining and bp’s Transition Growth Engine (TGE) and Renewables businesses (e.g. Hydrogen).

Reporting to the Rotating Equipment Discipline Leader, you will work closely with the Rotating Equipment Engineering team, the Rotating Equipment Senior Advisor and Advisor. Activities will often involve working with multi-discipline, multi-cultural and diverse teams within P&O bpSolutions Engineering and across bp globally (e.g. Projects, Operations and Refining).

Outside of bp, there is regular interaction with Contractors (EPC etc.), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), international standards organizations such as API, ASME, IOGP and relevant industry associations.

Shift

9 AM to 6 PM

% travel requirements

10-25%

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.