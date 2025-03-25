Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a:

Senior SAP Solutions Engineer

This role will support the bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) Technology Finance SAP Organisation. Our SAP service forms the backbone of all of our Global cross-commodity settlement and accounting activities.

As a Senior SAP Solutions Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

In this role You will:

Advocate and foster a culture where safety and security are integral to all our activities, as safety and security of our team and clients is our top priority.

Assist the SAP Design Lead and Product Manager in organizing and prioritizing tasks, including design reviews, testing, operations, and enhancements to our digital offerings.

Maintain operational integrity by ensuring alignment to architectural and security standards, as well as compliance with policies set by Strategy, Digital Security, or other relevant regulatory and legal bodies.

Collaborate with geographically-diverse business groups and Technology support teams across different locations to deliver solutions efficiently and effectively, adhering to change management processes for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Identify recurring issues among business groups and develop standardized solutions. Actively spot risks, propose solutions for defects, and assist in resolving critical production problems promptly.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience (subject agnostic based on work experience)

SAP Finance Expertise: Proven experience with SAP ECC, specializing in the SAP Finance module, with a solid understanding of integration with SAP MM & LO (P2P, O2C).

SAP Solution Design & Implementation: 5+ years of experience in IT (minimum 3 with SAP), focusing on planning, designing, implementing, maintaining, and documenting SAP solutions.

Integration & Data Exchange: Strong knowledge of SAP application integration frameworks, including ALE, iDocs, and corporate financial consolidation tools like Central Finance.

Cross-Module & System Knowledge: Familiarity with SAP BW, Security, Logistics, and Finance modules, ensuring a complete understanding of SAP ecosystems.

Skilled in applying modern Service Delivery methodologies like Site Reliability Engineering alongside traditional ITIL frameworks, with a comprehensive understanding of Product-Based delivery.

Demonstrated success in managing the entire project lifecycle, from requirement analysis to testing, deployment, and ongoing production support.

Proficient in Change Management and Release Management processes.

Familiar with managing large-scale, enterprise-wide IT environments that include a variety of technologies, servers, and logical setups.

A strong history of overseeing projects from start to finish, including stages such as requirement gathering, testing, deployment, and support in production environments.

Experienced in strategic planning and portfolio management, ensuring system compatibility, evaluating cost implications, and assessing operational impacts.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment.

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



